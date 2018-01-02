Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie “bikini” and “Instagram” searches are spiking like wildfire. While many daytime fans are celebrating NBC’s move to replace the disgraced Today show star, Matt Lauer, with Hoda Kotb, some are focused on swimwear pictures of Kotb and Guthrie.

According to analytics by Google Trends, the search terms, “Hoda Kotb bikini,” “Hoda Kotb Instagram,” “Savannah Guthrie bikini,” and “Savannah Guthrie Instagram,” reached viral status. The search juggernaut developed the application so it can be a “window into the world, giving us a peek into what people” are searching for in real-time.

A user has the ability to customize search terms and narrow down the data based on their interests. Often, queries return “related searches” that may be of interest to a user. For example, in addition to searches for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, related terms include “bio,” “salary,” “announcement,” “height,” and “nationality,” to name a few.

Searches for “Hoda Kotb bikini” and Savannah Guthrie bikini” were listed as “Breakout” and “3,850 percent,” respectively. The terms represent what others are actively searching for related to Hoda and Savannah at a point in time. The data is fluid, meaning it is constantly changing.

The Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie bikini and Instagram searches come on the heels of a tumultuous month at the Today show. Executives terminated longtime host Matt Lauer for allegations surrounding a romantic relationship and disturbing lewd conduct that violated his contractual terms, according to People.

Hoda appears alongside Savannah in a selfie to commemorate the news of her joining Guthrie as the new Today show co-host.

Officials tried to contain the fallout from Matt’s departure and raced to find a replacement. During that time, they identified Hoda as an ideal match and negotiated terms of her new position behind the scenes.

NBC News Group Chairman Andy Lack released a statement about Hoda Kotb’s new role anchoring the morning news segment. Hoda is beloved for her infectious laugh and smile, so it’s no surprise that she is joining her longtime friend as Lauer’s replacement.

“We’re very fortunate to have someone like Hoda, who brings immense talent and tremendous positive energy, and then on top of that happens to have wonderful chemistry with Savannah. It makes this a decision that everyone can embrace and feel terrific about.”

According to Cinema Blend, Hoda, who co-anchors the 10:00 a.m. segment with Kathie Lee Gifford, won’t depart her role there just yet. For the time being, Kotb will occupy both slots until a decision is made about the future programming lineup.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram accounts contain 700,000 and 455,000 followers, respectively. A search of the Today co-hosts’ accounts shows a mix of pictures with family, friends, and staff on and off the set.

Images and selfies of Hoda and Savannah in bikini are not seen using a shallow search of their Instagram pages. It’s unclear what actually prompted the trending “bikini” searches, but Google contains images of Kotb and Guthrie, separately, in swimwear. Here are Hoda and Kathie Lee getting candid about wearing a bikini at any age.