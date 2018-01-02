Leah Messer Still Wants To Prevent Teenage Pregnancy After Having Three Kids On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Leah Messer got pregnant with twins when she had a one-night stand with Corey Simms. Her journey was captured on 16 & Pregnant as she shared her story of teenage pregnancy. Their marriage didn’t work out, but it didn’t slow her down. She decided to have another baby with her second husband, and before long she, Messer was a young mother of three young children. Even though Leah decided to have another baby before her mid-20s, she’s still an advocate against teenage pregnancies. She hasn’t forgotten what the show is really about.

According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now revealing that she’s still focused on the primary mission of Teen Mom 2. While she got pregnant at just 16 with her twins, she didn’t stop there. She got married to Jeremy Calvert and had a third daughter. Her marriages ended in divorces and it sounds like Leah is taking some time to herself to reflect on her life and her role as a mother of three. Now, people are reaching out to her, thanking her for sharing her journey as a young mother, and Leah remembers that Teen Mom 2 is about preventing teenage pregnancies, not encouraging them.

“So proud of you!!! You are such a strong woman! From one teen mom to another I look up to you a lot. Thank you for being you,” one person wrote to Leah Messer, to which Leah replied, “You’re welcome! It’s not easy but I hope all of us girls can continue to prevent teen pregnancy by sharing our story/struggles! That’s the goal.”

Some viewers feel that the reality stars’ life, their paychecks, and the drama with one another overshadow the entire purpose of the show. Messer still wants to prevent teenage pregnancies for other people, as it is tough. Leah may have bought a house with her MTV paycheck and drive a big car, but one can imagine that her life would be completely different if she hadn’t been on Teen Mom 2. However, Leah still wants to work with the show and promote its mission. It has been proven that the rate of teenage pregnancies has gone down since Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Leah Messer may be filming the next season of Teen Mom 2. Messer has considered leaving the show behind because she feels that editors sometimes distorts the footage to create fake scenes. She isn’t the only person who has thought this. Corey Simms has already stepped back a bit from filming.