Justin Timberlake Announces New Album, And It’s Coming Soon

Justin Timberlake fans are having a pretty decent 2018 so far, as the pop singer has announced he will be dropping a new album on February 2. This marks Justin’s fifth studio album and his first since he released The 20/20 Experience — 2 of 2 in September 2013. It’s been five long years, and fans are finally being awarded for their patience.

Man of the Woods was announced on Justin’s Twitter page this morning, with a trailer attached. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come, as Justin explained the inspiration behind the album while snippets of new music played in the background.

Within just one hour, the trailer had over 6,000 retweets and 15,000 likes. The trailer has been viewed over 329,000 times and counting and has made Justin a trending topic worldwide.

The 59-second trailer features narration from Justin explaining Man of the Woods is inspired by his son, Silas, and his wife, Jessica Biel, but he claims it is mostly about where he is from. According to the 36-year-old, this album is very personal. The trailer features Justin in the woods, surrounded by snow, mountains, and horses. There’s a short clip of Justin kissing Jessica on the cheek and is followed by a voice-over from the actress who described the album as “like the wild west, like now.”

Long-time friend and collaborator Pharrell is also shown in the studio alongside Justin, and he proclaimed, “That is a smash,” while referring to one of the new tracks on the album. Pharrell also describes the mysterious song as “earthy.”

Fans are absolutely freaking out in the comment section, thanking Justin for his announcement and for continuing his journey with music. Before the release of The 20/20 Experience in 2013, Justin had announced he would be taking more time to focus on acting, and worried fans wondered if he would ever hit the stage again.

Billboard has noted the timing of the album drop is impeccable, as Justin is set to headline the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show on January 4, just two days after the Man of the Woods release. Justin is likely to play a new hit or two from the new album while pleasing life-long fans with some of his greatest hits.

Man of the Woods follows Justin’s top-performing albums Justified (2002), FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), The 20/20 Experience (March 2013), and The 20/20 Experience — 2 of 2 (September 2013).