Hoda Kotb Throws Shade At Kathie Lee Gifford, Sparks Savannah Guthrie Feud Rumors In ‘Today’ Co-Host Day 1

Hoda Kotb had a very busy first day as the new permanent co-host on Today, replacing disgraced Matt Lauer, who was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations. Kotb caused heads to turn by throwing shade at Kathie Lee Gifford on air amid rumors that she wants to “dump” her wine-guzzling supposed pal. And just in case that wasn’t enough to keep Twitter busy, speculation soared that Hoda is feuding with Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes.

Hoda Kotb Views Kathie Lee Gifford Gig As “Beneath Her”

Radar Online predicted that it won’t take long before Kotb stops appearing with her television partner Gifford. The official announcement from NBC called for Hoda to do double-duty, replacing Matt Lauer for two hours as co-host and then seguing into her wine-sipping time with Kathie Lee. But an insider told Radar that won’t last long.

“The Today dynamic wine-drinking duo of Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford soon will be no more. Kotb wants out of her hosting duties with Gifford as soon as possible.”

Viewing her time on air with Kathie Lee as now “beneath her,” Hoda has become “too big” for the fourth hour, claims the insider. Kotb reportedly is determined to get rid of that gig so that she can turn her attention to the time slot previously owned by Matt Lauer.

Hoda Kotb reportedly wants to dump her fourth hour television gig with Kathie Lee Gifford. Sanford Myers / Invision/AP Images

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Become Rumored Rivals

Sparking rumors of a feud with Savannah Guthrie, the insider also revealed that Hoda is now comparing herself to Savannah as well as Matt. Kotb reportedly is telling NBC’s management team that she doubts that they would have asked Guthrie to take on the challenges involved in hosting a fourth hour. She also expressed doubt that they would have demanded the extra time of Matt Lauer.

“[Hosting a fourth hour] was beneath [Savannah Guthrie] and now it’s beneath Hoda too.”

The insider predicted that Kotb will continue to do the fourth hour with Kathie Lee for six months before she manages to take off, leaving Gifford to do the job either solo or find a new television partner. As to why Hoda will wait for so long, she reportedly doesn’t want to make it appear that she is abandoning the time slot that turned her into an NBC superstar.

Responding to the announcement that Hoda would do double duty co-hosting with Savannah and sipping wine with Kathie Lee, Instagram users had questions and suggestions.

“Hoda in both shows now?” asked one fan.

Some wanted Kotb to stay, but Kathie Lee to go.

“Now let’s get rid of KLG! She’s overstayed her welcome. Need fresh blood!”

One Hoda fan suggested that Jenna Bush replace Gifford.

Kathie Lee Gifford Furious

Kathie Lee reportedly is aware of the situation, and she’s not happy about how she’s being treated by Kotb. However, Gifford reportedly had known about Hoda’s promotion and desire to dump her before it was announced on air, said the insider.

“Kathie Lee is livid but knew it was coming.”

While Gifford reportedly fumes behind the scenes, Kotb has her plan for dumping Kathie Lee in place, according to the insider. Hoda’s “official reason” will focus on her busy schedule and extensive commitments. After she spends the two hours on air, Kotb now is responsible for updating Today for West Coast viewers.

Hoda’s new responsibilities include completing voice-overs and feature packages for the following day. The insider explained that Kotb will use all these tasks as her excuse to dump Gifford permanently.

Hoda Kotb Throws Shade At Kathie Lee Gifford, Sparks Savannah Guthrie Feud Rumors

E News Daily Pop TV show also took on the task of dissecting Hoda’s relationship with Kathie Lee and Savannah after her promotion into Matt Lauer’s co-host duties. When Kotb sat beaming by Savannah and announced that there was nobody else with whom she’d rather take on the responsibilities, the Daily Pop team pointed out the shade that Hoda had just thrown at Gifford.

“Turning to Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb said, ‘There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you.’ Where does that leave Kathie Lee Gifford?”

Questioning how Kathie Lee might be feeling after hearing Hoda say on air that she was happiest next to Guthrie, the show also brought up the question about a rivalry or a feud between Kotb and Savannah. The Daily Pop predicted rumors will soar about Hoda and Guthrie feuding behind the scenes despite Kotb’s bubbly enthusiasm on air for working with Savannah.

Bustle raised the question of Hoda’s relationship with Guthrie as well, noting that they have discussed the challenges that they face. Savannah has admitted that moving on after the shocking sex scandal sparked by Matt Lauer is complex. Guthrie reportedly had been close to Lauer, sparking speculation about how she feels having him replaced by Kotb.

“I just am trying to get comfortable with how complicated the feelings around all of it are, and it is complicated,” said Savannah.