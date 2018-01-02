Lisa Rinna Called A Rat: Why Do People Dislike The ‘RHOBH’ Star So Much?

Lisa Rinna is quite the powerhouse on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many viewers were familiar with Rinna’s work prior to her role on the show, as she’s famous for various television shows and commercials. However, it sounds like some viewers don’t like the way she carries herself on the show. It’s no secret that Rinna will say just about anything, as she accused Dorit Kemsley and her husband of doing cocaine at a dinner party at their house last season. While there was no proof of this behavior, Lisa had no problem throwing out the accusation.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Rinna is now responding to a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she’s using humor to battle accusations. The fan revealed that she was a rat of the lowest form. Lisa joked about being a rat, and her fans loved her response. It sounds like she’s used to being labeled as a horrible person, simply because she speaks her mind when she wants. While some people love the fact that she doesn’t take things too seriously, others are extremely offended by the things that come out of her mouth. However, a rat appears to be the wrong label for Rinna based on what’s been playing out on the show.

“Lisa Rinna is a low down gutter rat. I don’t know why she gets let off so easily. She is not a nice person and has proved it multiple times #RHOBH,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, to which Rinna replied, “A gutter rat as opposed to just a regular rat?”

It sounds like Lisa Rinna is loyal to those friends close to her, but she has no problem questioning people’s motives and actions. On previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa has called out Kim Richards for her drinking and Dorit Kemsley for supposed drug use, but she may have other people who she’s ready to tackle on this season. As Kyle Richards mentioned on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa’s comments about Kim Richards had truly caused some painful moments for Rinna. Her husband wanted to protect her and asked Kim to stay out of the social circle. Simply because Rinna doesn’t want to move on doesn’t mean she’s a rat. It sounds like people are just saying things to hurt Lisa.

Lisa Rinna is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it sounds like she’s here to stay.