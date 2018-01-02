Fans Think Kenya Moore Is Pregnant With Husband Marc Daly’s Baby Because Of This Statement

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore reportedly visited an IVF clinic in Barbados last year in an effort to get pregnant. Moore was spotted at a world-renowned fertility clinic on the island with her husband, Marc Daly, according to TMZ. The 46-year-old former beauty queen revealed that she wants to have a child with her husband after she shocked fans by announcing that she got married.

Kenya Moore summed up 2017 as one of the best and worst years of her life due to losing her beloved grandmother, who raised her, and getting married for the first time.

In the statement, Kenya Moore led many fans to believe that she is pregnant when she said the following in the Instagram post, “Thank you for my life and my growing family.”

Many fans began congratulating the reality TV star on her pregnancy. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Moore said the following about getting pregnant and growing her family.

“We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away. We both want a child, Moore said to the magazine.”

In Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak accused Kenya of faking her marriage, while Cynthia and Kandi came to her defense. Marc Daly lives in New York, but Kenya lives in Atlanta. The RHOA star spoke about how they make their long-distance relationship work.

Moore also revealed in an earlier episode that she wants to move out of Moore manor to find a new house with her husband. Therefore, it is likely that Marc will move to Atlanta to live with her in the future.

The former beauty queen is also planning a ceremonial wedding in 2018 where her father can walk her down the aisle and Cynthia can be one of the bridesmaids.

Some fans are split by what Kenya meant by her growing family. Some fans believe that she is referring to her union with Marc Daly, while others think that it is confirmation that she is pregnant. Kenya spent Christmas with her husband, and many fans are now convinced that her marriage is real.

Despite the rumors, Kenya has not been fired from RHOA, as she is planning a wedding special that will likely air next year.