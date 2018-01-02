Jax Taylor Unleashes Fury On Brittany Cartwright, Says She Gets ‘An Oscar’ After She Breaks Down In Tears

Jax Taylor brutally lashes out against Brittany Cartwright during a preview clip at next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In the sneak peek, which was shared by Bravo TV after Monday night’s new episode of the show, Jax Taylor is seen taking aim at his girlfriend of two years after she walks in on a conversation between him and Brian Carter, the boyfriend of their co-star Kristen Doute.

“I’ve put my beliefs in you and I want to work things out because I love you,” she says, according to a January 1 sneak peek.

Unfortunately, as Brittany Cartwright begins to break down in tears, her boyfriend begins to clap and mocks her for allegedly exaggerating her feelings in front of their co-star.

“Oscar goes to Brittany! Congratulations!” he replies, while clapping.

Meanwhile, at a nearby window, Lala Kent and Kristen Doute are horrified to hear Jax Taylor yelling at Brittany Cartwright and treating her so poorly just after revealing he cheated on her with Faith Stowers.

Jax Taylor was accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright during the debut season of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and during episode two, he admitted the rumors were true. However, rather than ditch her cheating boyfriend, Cartwright chose to stay with him.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has appeared to be completely unhealthy to most throughout the first several episodes of Vanderpump Rules but off-screen, the couple has wasted no time moving on from their cheating scandal and onto the next step of their relationship.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are engaged quite yet, the couple has been speaking of their future marriage for months and at the end of last month, after celebrating Christmas in Kentucky, they visited The Castle Post, where Cartwright wants to get married.

On Twitter, Taylor confirmed that the location was Cartwright’s ideal wedding destination and said they were checking it out with their family.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.