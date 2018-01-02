Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Partied In Monaco For New Year’s Eve, Took An Economy Flight There From London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rang in the new year by partying it up in the millionaire’s playground of Monaco, although, to be fair, they flew economy on a commercial airline, the Daily Mail is reporting.

Harry may be royalty, and he may have been headed to a land of luxury yachts and Ferraris and Lamborghinis parked on the streets, but that doesn’t mean he went the millionaire route when flying to the Mediterranean coastal city. An insider source says that Meghan and the prince took a commercial flight, and even sat in the economy section — near the toilets, no less!

According to the source, the couple somehow got to Heathrow unnoticed, Harry in jeans and a T-shirt, a baseball cap pulled over his face and Meghan in a black cap and minimal makeup. Accompanied by several “very nervous-looking” palace guards, the entourage boarded a British Airways flight before anyone else and headed straight for the back of the plane, where the assembled group somehow took up three rows of economy seats.

Two hours and five minutes later, they’d ditched the dismal British winter weather for the sunny shores of the South of France, to Nice, the closest international airport to Monaco.

The famed casino and entertainment complex at Monte Carlo, Monaco. vichie81 / Shutterstock

Once on the ground in France, the couple ditched all pretense of sympathy with the common folk and were greeted by a heavily-armed contingent of French soldiers. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, having armed guards on the ground in France would have been “non-negotiable,” according to the Telegraph.

From there, they boarded a helicopter for the 30-mile, seven-minute flight to Monte Carlo. Once there, the couple met up with Monaco’s Prince Albert, a good friend of Harry’s who, like Harry, prefers women who aren’t from nobility: Albert is married to South African swimmer Charlene Wittstock (now Princess Charlene).

What went on from there is anybody’s guess; after all, the wealthy like to keep their dealings private as often as possible, and whatever events the pair attended would have been surrounded by unimaginably tight security. But a source says that partied it up, regardless.

“What’s certain is that they were partying like tycoons on New Year’s Day. Fun around Monaco is never understated, and always costs a fortune.”

Of course, all good things must come to an end, and the couple is believed to now be back in England. They were seen boarding helicopters on Tuesday morning Monte Carlo time, and it’s further believed that they returned home via private jet.