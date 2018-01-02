Mama June Reveals Secrets Of Her 300 Pound Weight Loss, And Her Diet Even Includes Snacks And Cheese

Mama June Shannon revealed the secrets of her impressive 300-pound weight loss, and she opened up about how she managed to maintain her diet by snacking instead of eating a healthy breakfast. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and From Not To Hot star opened up about her drastic weight loss in a new interview, and she revealed how she’s keeping the weight off after showing off the new body on the reality show last year.

Speaking to People in a new interview, Mama June, who is now a size four, revealed that she usually skips breakfast because she often sleeps in until 1 p.m.

“This sounds bad, but I’m more of a snacker,” Honey Boo Boo’s mom told the outlet about her diet, even revealing that cheese is one of the things she chooses for a snack.

And it sounds like the reality star isn’t going to deny herself a not-so-healthy treat either, as she admitted that she still has a “cheat snack” every now and then after confessing that the most she’s gained back since dropping the weight last year is just five pounds.

“If I’m craving something sweet, Little Debbie jelly cakes are my favorite cheat snack,” June said in the recent interview ahead of the Season 2 premiere of From Not To Hot, set to debut on January 12.

But while Mama June’s snacking routine may not sound like the healthiest option for weight loss, the reality star admitted that the biggest reason she was able to stay on track after once being 460 pounds at her heaviest is portion control.

“It’s all about portion control for me,” she said in the interview as she shared her big secret to dropping the weight and keeping it off, admitting that she has been struggling a little since stunning the nation with her transformation on the first season of From Not To Hot, which began airing on WEtv in February 2017.

“It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time,” the star said of her new look and healthy lifestyle, but she added that her focus is on “trying to maintain it the best I can.”

As for what June’s meals look like now, she said that she enjoys meals like baked chicken and quinoa or baked pork chops with corn and beans to stay on her healthy new path.

Back in April 2017, the reality star revealed exactly how much she weighed after sharing her weight loss journey with WEtv viewers, confirming at the time that she weighed just over 160 pounds, which was 300 pounds less than her all-time highest weight of 460 pounds.

“I’m in the 160s. I’m probably four or five pounds off from being there,” Mama June told Entertainment Tonight last year, adding that she’d been wanting to lose the weight “for a long time” after initially shooting to fame with her family on Toddlers & Tiaras in the late 2000s.

Season 2 of From Not To Hot is set to debut on WEtv on January 12.