Demi Lovato Models Fitness Attire In New Instagram Post

Demi Lovato is hitting her stride when it comes to positive body image. In her latest Instagram post, the 25-year-old is teaming up with Kate Hudson’s active wear line, Fabletics, and is showing off her great figure in one of the outfits.

The singer posted a photo of her wearing a pink sports bra, high-waisted Capri leggings, and tennis shoes. With her long hair parted in the middle and wearing hoop earrings, Demi looks amazing in the photo. She also including her two dogs in the image.

Lovato shared an image of her in a swimsuit that got a lot of reaction last week. She snapped a selfie in front of her bathroom mirror that showed her donning a striped one-piece bathing suit with cherry print. The post received over four million likes.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has struggled with body image issues in the past and has been open about it. Her healthy outlook and confidence is inspiring to her millions of fans, who love to see what her latest Instagram post is going to reveal.

Demi performed at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Florida on New Year’s Eve and showed off her blue sequined jumpsuit. As Billboard reports, Demi Lovato got flirtatious onstage Sunday with dancer, JoJo Gomez, as part of their choreography for “Cool for the Summer.” The two went a little further and kissed to ring in 2018. Demi posted a series of photos from the performance and of the smooch she and JoJo shared onstage. The images can be viewed by clicking through the second photo posted on this page.

In April 2017, Demi tweeted that she still has her down days when it comes to her body image.

“Sometimes when I’m having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I’d rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body,” she wrote.

Lovato added in the tweet that she’s more than a number and a jean size. On Instagram around that same time, she shared some words of wisdom when it comes to negative self-reflection. She reminded fans how important it is to tell yourself that you’re “beautiful” every day. The singer continued that it’s important to be “gentle” with yourself and to eat carbs without feeling guilty because life is too short to worry about what everyone else thinks.

As People reports, Demi appeared on Ellen to discuss how far she’s come from her eating disorder and substance abuse issues. She believes in sharing her struggles because it helps so many other people. She calls herself 5-years-old since she started living life after celebrating five years of sobriety last March.

As she rings in the new year, Demi Lovato is feeling her best ever.