Jax Taylor Loses His Father: Have ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Changed Their Minds About Him?

Jax Taylor probably wasn’t proud of himself when he cheated on Brittany Cartwright. The cameras for Vanderpump Rules caught the aftermath, as he tried to move on from the drama and keep his relationship intact. But while the drama with Brittany played out on Bravo every Monday night, Jax was dealing with a personal and serious issue in real time. Taylor shared that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Within just a few weeks, he revealed that his father had passed away. It all seemed to go by so quickly and Jax appeared to be devastated.

Even though it is emotionally tough to lose a parent, Jax came across as the worst boyfriend on Vanderpump Rules. While people wanted to feel bad for him, viewers were also angry with him for cheating on Brittany. According to a new tweet, Jax Taylor is now revealing that he plans on having a public ceremony where people can come and pay their respects to his father. The Vanderpump Rules star knows that he may not be popular with viewers, but it sounds like they can put the cheating drama aside for him these days. A death may be more serious for some than a cheating scandal that could ruin a relationship.

On Twitter, Jax Taylor has also revealed that he’s thankful for the outpouring of support after he revealed that his father had passed away. It sounds like some Vanderpump Rules viewers want him to know that they feel sorry for him after losing his father, even though they may not support his decision to cheat on Brittany. He has also revealed that she’s sticking with him through this tough time, especially since she’s giving him a second chance. Many feel that Jax is a lucky man, even though he cheated on Brittany. It sounds like people’s minds are changing, as he’s currently getting support and encouraging words from Vanderpump Rules viewers.

Jax Taylor is currently trying to work on his relationship with Brittany on Vanderpump Rules. It sounds like the next episode of the show won’t help him, as his cheating was caught on audio.