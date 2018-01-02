WWE Rumors: ‘Total Divas’ Couple May Have Broken Up Before Superstar’s Return To WWE

According to recent WWE rumors, a popular couple from the Total Divas show and WWE rosters may have broken up. Before fans panic, it’s not husband-wife duo Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, or soon-to-be-married couple John Cena and Nikki Bella who have broken up. Instead, it is a dating couple who are new to the Total Divas show and relatively new on the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters.

There are reports now floating around that SmackDown Live women’s superstar Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) and Raw superstar Big Cass (real name William Morrissey) may have ended their relationship. The Still Real to Us website said it’s still unconfirmed that the pair has split up, but reported that “Ms. Money in the Bank” recently pulled down all of the photos of her with Big Cass from her social media account. The pair has been one of the popular new additions to the Total Divas reality series on the E! Network, with some journalists even asking if there may be a spinoff in the works involving the couple.

As of right now, these are just rumors with regards to their relationship, but the fact Carmella has taken down all images with Big Cass seems to suggest something is going on. Carmella is currently preparing to be one of the entrants in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match this coming month, while also holding onto the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase that she can cash in on the women’s champion at any time.

WWE couple Big Cass and Carmella featured in a segment on the E! ‘Total Divas’ show. WWE

For Big Cass, he’s still on the road to recovery after a tough injury earlier this year. Back in August, Cass was fighting his former tag team partner Enzo Amore in a Street Fight and ended up suffering a torn ACL. After surgery on the injury, it was reported he’d be out for at least nine months, cutting short a new heel solo run he’d been given in the WWE.

While it’s tough to speculate, one of the issues shown on Total Divas involving their relationship could have been a possible change of location. While the couple was living in Florida, Carmella mentioned aspirations of wanting to move back to Los Angeles, California where she formerly was a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s always possible one of the two wasn’t keen on the plans to move locations based on the video clip above. Still, keep in mind these are still WWE rumors at the moment until Carmella or Big Cass has made an official confirmation that they have ended their relationship.