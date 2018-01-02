‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Worst Nightmare Comes True – Nelle And Ava Join Forces

General Hospital spoilers promise that it’s time for Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to get a taste of her own medicine. She’s been scheming and plotting against everyone, and now her chickens are coming home to roost. This week, Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) starts working for Ava Jerome (Maura West), putting two of Carly’s biggest foes together. It won’t be too long, according to GH spoilers, before the women align to take on Carly for all the wrongs they think that she has done them. Who will win?

Nelle Worried About Ava

GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Nelle has anxiety ahead of her first day on the job at Ava’s art gallery. Nelle knows nothing about Ava, other than what she’s heard. Most people in Port Charles have a very low opinion of Ava, and that’s what Nelle has heard since she came to town. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly hate Ava and never miss a chance to talk about how horrible she is (even though they’ve done some pretty terrible things themselves).

It’s ironic that Nelle is looking at Ava with the same prejudices that Carly and Sonny do since they also hate Nelle and never miss a chance to bash her. Nelle hasn’t yet realized that she and Ava have lots in common, have similar experiences with the Corinthos clan, and could help each other. When Nelle heads to work on Friday, January 5 at the Jerome Gallery, she’s worried about what awaits her and whether Ava might be planning to use Nelle for revenge on Sonny and Carly.

If Nelle thought she'd be able to live off Michael's money, he's got another idea. Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/YURrN99Y09 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 20, 2017

Ava Clears The Air

New General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava senses right away that Nelle is tense and works hard to gain her confidence. Ava knows that Nelle is pregnant, alone, and scared with the Corinthos family aligned against her. Ava has been in that same situation while also scared for her life because Sonny was threatening to kill her. Ava can’t help but worry about Nelle’s fate even though Nelle is initially cold and concerned about working with the former lady mobster.

Things get more interesting because, the following week, GH spoilers from Soap Central say the Nelle is up to her old tricks. That means more manipulations and schemes, and Ava is the best tutor in the world for learning how to make trouble for Carly and Sonny. If they left Nelle alone, things would be fine, but Carly can’t stop trying to push Nelle out of Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) life for good despite the baby. Some GH rumors hint that Carly is plotting against Nelle.

What's next for Nelle on @GeneralHospital? Her past has left her future in doubt! —> https://t.co/Ze3KaenpVo #GH pic.twitter.com/RV58FCUE3b — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) June 2, 2017

Nelle’s Not Stealing Anyone’s Baby!

While some soap sites that fabricate stories to upset fans have said that Nelle will steal Maxie’s baby (and other equally preposterous storylines), that’s not happening. General Hospital spoilers from reputable sites like Soap Central do say that Nelle and Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) pregnancy plots will cross paths, there’s no baby-stealing. But both do share a baby doc in Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), and both have baby daddy drama ahead.

Instead, General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that Carly wants Nelle gone but wants Michael to keep the baby, assuming it’s his child. Carly is already scheming to get Nelle out of the way, and a recent GH episode recap reminds fans just how far Carly and Sonny went when Michael was a baby. Carly confessed to lying about who fathered her child and then what lengths they went to so AJ (Sean Kanan) would lose his parental rights. Michael should have been horrified.

Nelle collapses in Michael's arms on today's @GeneralHospital! Is this for real or just another scam? ???? —> https://t.co/1ZvUtbiZf9 #GH pic.twitter.com/L7GF6qoflU — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) December 22, 2017

Carly Wants Nelle Gone – Corinthos Couple Takes Another Child

Spoilers reveal that Carly and Sonny are keeping baby Avery from her mother and refusing to let Ava in her daughter’s life. GH rumors say the pair will do the same thing to Nelle if given a chance. Some new General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly will target Nelle and take the baby. Rumor has it that Carly will take advantage of Nelle’s history of mental instability to get her thrown into Shadybrooke so that Michael can have sole custody of their child.

Given how Carly and Sonny cut Ava out of Avery’s life, Nelle will soon discover that they have the same plans for her and her child. This is when her new relationship with Ava becomes important. Ava will not only warn her what’s ahead if Carly gets her way, but Ava will team up with Nelle to protect her from Carly and Sonny. Carly will be shocked to discover that Ava and Nelle are allies and working to shut down Carly’s awful plans. Ava and Nelle together are a drastic duo.

Carly might be able to take on Ava or Nelle, but dealing with the combo of crafty women could mean that Carly has met her match. Carly’s scheming is out of control with her sabotage of Drew on New Year’s, and it’s time someone put her in her place. Catch up on the latest GH spoilers for the week of January 1-5 and find out about Nathan’s secret brother in Port Charles. Check back often for all the latest General Hospital spoiler and news.