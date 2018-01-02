Scheana Marie’s Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta Faces Cheating Allegations On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Marie will face relationship drama on the next new episode of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although the reality star appears to be convinced that she and Robert Parks-Valletta will end up together eventually, despite the fact that they split in October, she will be seen being confronted by Kristen Doute about her then-boyfriend allegedly kissing another woman.

“He kissed some chick,” Kristen Doute tells Scheana Marie in a sneak peek clip shared by Bravo TV on January 1.

Right away, Scheana Marie appears to be completely blindsided, but her verbal reaction to the news isn’t heard.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta struck up a relationship with one another at the end of last year but didn’t go public with their romance until this past February. Then, in October, after months of rumors suggesting that the Vanderpump Rules star was pressuring the actor to marry her, Parks-Valletta confirmed the end of their romance in the comments section of one of his Instagram posts.

In the months that have followed their breakup, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have spent plenty of time with one another at events in Los Angeles, including the premiere of Vanderpump Rules. However, when it comes to rekindling their romance, they have yet to do so.

Scheana Marie appears to be completely head over heels for Robert Parks-Valletta, so it will be interesting to see how she handles the alleged news of his cheating.

As for the couple’s future, Scheana Marie has said frequently that she and Robert Parks-Valletta don’t want to get married to anyone but each other. She even spoke of talking the actor’s last name just days ago. Meanwhile, he has been far less open about the status of his relationship with Scheana Marie and their future together.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.