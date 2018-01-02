Maci Bookout Slammed After Asking For Donations: Is She A Millionaire Asking Less Fortunate For Donations?

Maci Bookout is usually a quiet personality on social media, and she rarely opens up about her private life. However, Maci will post things on social media when she wants her fans to act on something. For the most part, Bookout will promote her products or her sponsored posts, and fans know that she makes money on everything she shares. So when Bookout decided to ask her fans for financial donations, some of them freaked out. It’s no secret that these Teen Mom OG stars make a lot of money. While some of them buy houses and cars, they still have high net worths.

According to a new Instagram post, Maci Bookout is now facing backlash after asking her fans for money. In her post, Maci revealed that a good friend of hers had been in an accident and he would need money for health care. Some of her fans understood that he needed thousands of dollars, but others questioned why Maci herself didn’t chip in her fortune to help out a friend. Some people pointed to the fact that Maci, who may have hundreds of thousands of dollars in her bank account, was asking teenagers and people with low-income jobs for money.

Maci Bookout didn’t delete her request for money even though she faced a backlash. People are clearly split on this issue, as they don’t know whether to help out her friend or slam Maci for not donating the money herself. Bookout has never revealed how much money she makes, but there are reports that she and her Teen Mom OG co-stars make as much as $200,000 to $300,000 per season. The girls have already filmed for years, so one can imagine she has quite a bit of cash in her bank account. If that is the case and her friend needs a few thousand dollars, it’s possible that she would donate it herself without asking people for help.

Maci Bookout is currently on Teen Mom OG. No word on whether she wants to end her role on the show within the next few years, as she has expressed a desire for more privacy, especially around her children.