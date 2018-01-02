kim kardashian and kanye west's son Saint hospitalized.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dealing with every parent’s nightmare, a child who is sick and has been hospitalized. The famous couple took their young son to a hospital in L.A. on Thursday night, where he was admitted.

According to a Jan. 2 report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Saint West, was hospitalized in California late last week. The 2-year-old was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and was kept for two days at the facility. Kim and Kanye were both reportedly there through the duration of their son’s stay, sharing the overnight duties.

Saint West was reportedly released from the hospital on Saturday and went home with his parents just in time to ring in 2018 with his family. Sources say that he is doing much better now and has even made a couple of appearances on his mom Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat.

However, the hospitalization came at a busy time for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The couple had just finished celebrating Christmas and had just been at a party hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Wednesday when Saint fell ill with his pneumonia. After Saint’s release from the hospital, Kim and Kanye rang in the New Year together in California with friends and family. The pair even documented their New Year’s Eve kiss on social media.

Happy Holidays

Meanwhile, things aren’t going to slow down anytime soon for the couple known as Kimye. The pair is set to welcome their third child, a girl, sometime this month. As many fans know, Kardashian and West opted to have a surrogate carry their third baby after Kim had medical complications during both of her previous pregnancies and births, and was advised by doctors not to put herself through another pregnancy. The couple chose a surrogate and announced late last year that there were expecting another daughter in early 2018.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also both expecting babies. Although Kylie Jenner is rumored to be due in the month of January as well, she has yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy, while Khloe has announced her big baby news and has revealed that she is over half way through her pregnancy.

Fans will likely see Kim Kardashian talk about Saint’s health scare, and the rest of her family drama when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes on E!.