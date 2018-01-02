‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Bear Previews The Joker Cosplay; Gabe Brown Makes Social Media Comeback

Alaskan Bush People stars Solomon Isaiah Freedom (A.K.A. Bear) and Gabriel Starbuck Brown made a very rare appearance on different social media platforms as they welcome the new year 2018. The wild boys duo posted updates in their personal and private socmed accounts. The former posted a video on Facebook while the latter shared a photo update on Instagram, respectively.

The third and fourth sons of Ami and Billy Brown are making a social media frenzy as they surprise fans and other spectators with elusive updates on themselves. The two rarely make public appearances. Thus, people are only able to catch a glimpse of them when the show is on air running a new season.

Bear Brown As The Joker

The 30-year-old reality star uploaded a short video of himself channeling The Joker from the Dark Night Rise. The Alaskan Bush People star quickly earned the eerie of the internet irking conservative observers’ feeling when he held a knife.

He uttered a famous line from the film, saying, “Honey, I’m home. Where are my slippers?”

Meanwhile, some fans argue that the person on the video is not Bear but rather another person who resembles his image because of having a similar long hair.

“I don’t know why everybody thinks that’s [Bear] when it’s not. Trust me, watch the TV show where they are up close and then look at this guy it’s not even him,” one commenter said.

Gabe Brown Returns To Social Media

Meanwhile, the fourth of the Brown brother, Gabe, posted a selfie after almost five months of absence on Instagram. He teased his followers with a very short caption, saying, “I’m back.” There are an added emoji and a weird text laugh by the end of this post.

Are These Early ‘ABP’ Season 8 Promotions?

Both Bear and Gabe made a cameo during Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special which aired last December 15 on the Discovery Channel. Bear’s sequence included a quick update on Mr. Cupcake, the Browns’ lovable and best bush dog. He was also present during the surprise Christmas eve dinner for their mom Ami.

On the other hand, earlier that day, Gabe joined Ami’s visit to the hospital. Billy remarked that his fourth son is very reserved and noted that accompanying them is basically his role in the surprise. He stayed by his parent’s side which was basically his role in the Christmas surprise so his other siblings could prepare the dinner venue. However, he didn’t show up during the actual reveal leaving a seat at the Christmas table noticeably empty.

While the reason why Gabe skipped the actual party remains unknown, his recent Inta is said to be, according to insiders, an early hint of promotion for the reality show’ upcoming season.

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 hasn’t been confirmed yet but many reports claim that its actually on the works and the scenes were already been filmed in Colorado and other key locations.

In addition, several rumors claim that Rainy’s photograph with a crew member was actually taken during the eight season filming where the star’s hair was captured short and considerably different from her hairstyle during the Christmas special.

Stay tuned on Inquisitr for more Alaskan Bush People updates.