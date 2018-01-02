Kate Middleton, Prince William Prenup Status Sparks Interest In Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prenuptial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their engagement and plans to wed in May 2018. And while topics such as Meghan’s wedding dress and Harry’s guest list are drawing attention, interest in whether Markle and the prince will have a prenuptial also is soaring. The spotlight on Meghan’s and Harry’s romance has sparked a renewed focus on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship, including Kate and William’s prenup status, according to the Express.

Kate Middleton’s Fairy Tale Romance Sets Stage For Meghan Markle’s Marriage

In the years since Kate and William tied the knot in 2011, the royal spouses have become one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world. Now pregnant with her third child, Middleton is viewed as somewhat of a royal role model for Meghan. That role-model status has resulted in scrutiny over whether Prince William and Kate have their own prenup to serve as a template for Markle and Prince Harry.

While Meghan and Harry have stolen the royal romance spotlight in recent months, Middleton and William have stayed center stage for years. Kate and William are both age 35. They are the proud parents of two kids, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, who are so royally cute that the children at times have taken the spotlight away from their mom and dad.

Middleton is looking forward to welcoming her third baby in April, with the growing family continuing to charm the world.

“[Just as with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, William’s and Kate Middleton’s] fairytale romance captured the hearts of Britons and those overseas.”

In contrast to most fairy tales, however, real-world marriages face mundane concerns such as buying food and clothes for those quickly growing children. As a result, prenuptial agreements have existed for years in the event that the marriage fails. Prenups are designed to help ease the challenges of breakups and are created prior to the wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked interest in whether they will have a prenup. KGC-178 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Prince Harry, Prince William Net Worth Raises Questions About Prenuptials

Meghan Markle enjoyed her own career success as an actress prior to meeting and falling in love with Prince Harry. The American actress’ fortune prior to her engagement may make her prenuptial concerns much more complicated that Kate Middleton’s consideration of her future if her marriage to Prince William fails. According to the Express, prenuptial pacts focus on finances, with some including clauses about what to do if adultery occurs.

“A prenuptial agreement is a legal contract signed before a marriage. It usually regards the division of assets if the couple divorce in the future.”

With the focus on finances, Prince Harry and Prince William have a similar net worth of £30 million. Harry looks to William as an example, which means that Prince William’s and Kate’s decision not to have a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage indicates what Harry will choose.

Prince Harry Takes Prenup Cues From Prince William And Prince Charles

At 33, Prince Harry is surrounded by advisers. But when it comes to personal questions such as whether to have a prenuptial with 36-year-old Meghan Markle, Harry turns to his brother and father, Kim Aucott revealed to the Express.

“Harry will be guided by his father, the Prince of Wales and his brother. Neither had prenups. Even after Charles’ horrific divorce with Diana, he chose not to take out a prenup.”

Aucott predicted that Prince Harry’s advisers will attempt to tell him whether to create a prenup and insist that Meghan Markle sign it. But regardless of what those advisers have to say, Harry will focus on his family’s advice.

Although Prince William and Kate lacked any type of “legally binding document” prior to their wedding, Harry’s advisers are going to pressure him to have a prenup. Kim said that she agreed with those advisers, contending that “anyone in [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s] position should be advised to have a prenup.”