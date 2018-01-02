MLB Rumors: Free Agent Pitcher Alex Cobb Could Choose Between Brewers Or Cubs

MLB free agent pitcher Alex Cobb has yet to decide on his new team. Alex Cobb was an assumed slam dunk to sign with the Chicago Cubs, however, he has not agreed to terms just yet. There is a report circulating linking the Milwaukee Brewers as another team with interest in signing Cobb. Alex Cobb’s free agency decision could come down to the two National League Central rivals.

According to the Sporting News, via Jon Morosi, the Milwaukee Brewers have become the latest team to check in on Alex Cobb. Because of the Brewers’ perceived desire to add an ace to their pitching staff, they should be considered as a potential destination for Alex Cobb.

Before baseball’s winter meetings began, it was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times that the Chicago Cubs were linked to Alex Cobb. The Cubs instantly became the favorites to land Cobb after they hired his former Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey to serve under the same role.

Nothing has yet to materialize between Alex Cobb and the Chicago Cubs, leaving people to believe that the two sides are far apart in contract negotiations. With the Milwaukee Brewers sniffing around the 30-year-old Alex Cobb, it could possibly create some sense of urgency on the Cubs’ behalf. The Brewers’ interest in Cobb could also generate a bidding war causing the Cubs to walk away altogether.

Free agent pitcher Alex Cobb is reportedly garnering interest from the Milwaukee Brewers. Brian Blanco / Getty Images

Alex Cobb is not the only pitcher on the MLB free agency market. Cobb joins Cubs’ hurler Jake Arrieta and Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Yu Darvish as the top starters available.

The Brewers and Cubs have also spoken with the representatives for Jake Arrieta. The Cubs are rumored to be keen on re-signing their ace as long as the years on a proposed deal do not go over a certain number.

A similar hold up could be taking place with Alex Cobb.

Cobb was not regarded as a front end of the rotation starter with the Tampa Bay Rays. It is likely that injuries were the culprit. Cobb does have some untapped potential. That is what the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and the other MLB teams who have reached out to him see.

With Alex Cobb, things could down to the terms of a free agency contract. It is clear that MLB teams covet him. It could come down to the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs bidding on his services.