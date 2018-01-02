‘The Bachelor’ Stars React To Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Debut As ABC’s Leading Man

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has plenty of support as he embarks on his journey as The Bachelor, but he has his share of critics, too. The 36-year-old Bachelor star, who was first introduced to fans when he was runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, made his long-awaited debut as ABC’s leading man on New Year’s Day. Arie met 29 eligible bachelorettes in a supersized limo meet and greet, including one woman, Bekah, whose age remains a mystery. (Note: She looks really young.)

While it remains to be seen if any of Arie’s women will be wife material, Bachelor Nation had plenty to say about the race car driver turned realtor’s harem. Several Bachelor and Bachelorette alums took to social media to react to Arie Luyendyk’s Bachelor premiere, including last season’s star, Nick Viall, who pointed out that fans really wanted Peter Kraus to headline the new season of the ABC reality dating show. Nick posted a tongue-in-cheek poem directed at Arie in which he joked that while some Bachelor fans wanted Peter, he believes in him.

“Good luck tonight Arie!” Viall tweeted. ” I wrote you a poem to break the seal: Roses are red, your eyes are like SO blue, people wanted it to be Peter, but I believe in you.”

Good luck tonight Arie! I wrote you a poem to break the seal: Roses are red, your eyes are like SO blue, people wanted it to be Peter, but I believe in you. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/JkyiVxieos — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 1, 2018

In addition, Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Kaitlyn Bristowe poked fun at Arie’s reputation as a “Kissing Bandit,” while franchise star Tanner Tolbert noted the plethora of women named Lauren on Arie’s season of The Bachelor. Other Bachelor stars noted the young ages of some of the contestants. It has already been revealed that age will play a big factor in the new season of The Bachelor.

Wishing @ariejr all the best this season and hoping he finds his forever love at the end! These girls got a wonderful guy! #thebachelor — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) January 2, 2018

Not gonna lie.. pretty curious and excited for #TheBachelor this season!! Wishing @ariejr the best of luck! Who’s watching? #westcoast — Desiree Siegfried (@DesHartsock) January 2, 2018

When Arie was on the Bachelorette he was 31 and when Maquel was watching it, she was 18. And we don’t even know how old Bekah is! It’s a storyline this season (according to teaser) & her age isn’t listed on ABC’s website. She was prob a minor when he was on the Bachelorette???? — Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@AliFedotowsky) January 2, 2018

Tune into The Bachelor tonight and watch Samuel try to convince Arie to ditch the nickname “The Kissing Bandit”. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 2, 2018

Arie is arguably the best kisser they've ever had on the show? How do you know, @chrisbharrison ??? #thebachelor — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) January 2, 2018

Drink every time they say Kissing Bandit tonight and you'll end up on the floor. #TheBachelor — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 2, 2018

The 3rd Lauren’s already a professional social media manager ????does that mean your Instagram game is bomb…. #IGqueen #thebachelor — Luke Pell (@lukepell) January 2, 2018

even though she used a fake ID to get on the show, Bekah is definitely in my top 5. #thebachelor — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) January 2, 2018

Just kidding with all the age jokes… @ariejr – I hope you find your wife this season… regardless of how old she is. Best of luck and excited to watch #TheBachelor — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) January 2, 2018

While most of Bachelor Nation was optimistic about Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s role as The Bachelor—Emily Maynard previously gave her former flame her blessing, per a report from People—one of Arie’s former castmates still remains skeptical. Shortly after The Bachelor premiere aired, Jef Holm, who was Maynard’s short-lived fiancé after her season of The Bachelorette, offered a $5,000 donation to the charity of Bachelor host Chris Harrison’s choice if Arie Luyendyk Jr. actually remains in a relationship his final pick for a year. It is clear that Jef Holm does not think Arie Luyendyk Jr. signed on as The Bachelor for the “right reasons.”

Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo…I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) January 2, 2018

You can see Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s debut as The Bachelor in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.