Birdman And Toni Braxton Embrace In New Year’s Celebration Photo Amid Marriage Rumors

Birdman and Toni Braxton are still going strong as they celebrate the New Year together. The Grammy-winning singer is wearing a green Balenciaga jumper, while the Cash Money CEO opted for an all-black outfit consisting of a black leather jacket, t-shirt, jeans, and boots.

The private couple is rumored to have gotten married last year despite denying the report. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer has a massive diamond on her ring finger and many fans believe that it is either an engagement ring or a wedding ring from Bryan Williams, better known as Birdman.

The power couple looks unbothered by the recent report surrounding Birdman’s ex-girlfriend Keyshia Cole, who was ordered to pay six figures in a battery civil suit. Singer Keyshia Cole reportedly flew into a rage when she saw another woman in Birdman’s condo at midnight back in 2015 and was subsequently arrested.

Birdman and Toni Braxton are keeping their relationship off their respective social media accounts. The Cash Money co-founder briefly appeared on her reality TV show and they have been spotted at a few concerts together. The New Year’s celebration photo was posted by a friend who hashtagged them as a power couple thus further confirming the relationship.

Miami rapper Rick Ross attempted to include Braxton in his feud with Birdman as he referenced her when he accused the music mogul of using her for money and being broke.

Rick Ross has defended Lil Wayne amid his record label dispute with Cash Money and his adopted father Birdman. The legendary rapper and Young Money CEO accuses Birdman of owing him money and preventing the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter V.

Reports suggested that Birdman recently defaulted on a $12 million loan. The South Florida Business Journal recently reported Birdman is facing $12 million foreclosure on his Miami mansion and an office building, which includes his Hit Factory Criteria Recording Studios.

Birdman’s net worth is estimated to be around $110 million by Forbes and he frequently appears in their Hip-Hop cash kings list. The 48-year-old reportedly showers Toni Braxton with lavish gifts, such as jewelry, trips and a $250,000 Bently SUV.