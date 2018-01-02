Couple Arrested For Sex In Restaurant As Families Look On, Caught On Video – Lewd Act Makes National Headlines

Having sex in public with families eating dinner as your audience is one way to get your 15 minutes of fame, but sex in public is also one way to get yourself thrown behind bars. Parents with their children in tow along with all the other patrons of a North Austin restaurant were mortified when a couple engaged in oral sex as they had their dinners.

According to the Austin Statesman, these were not a couple of teenagers, the couple consisted of two adults who proceeded to do the deed in a booth among the diners of this restaurant. Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28, were arrested for their lewd public display of sex once police caught up with them.

Witnesses said they saw what the couple was doing and they did this in “plain view” of customers, which included children, according to the police report. They described seeing the couple engage in oral sex for about five minutes while sitting in their booth. The witnesses gave police a description of the couple.

The police were called out to the Baby Acapulco Restaurant, or “Baby A’s,” but the couple had left by the time they arrived. The police arrived at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the security guard at the restaurant told the officers that he saw the man and woman walk into the store next door.

Kues / Shutterstock

Police found Fisher and Hightower inside a gas station’s 7-11 convenience store right next door to the restaurant, where they were taken into custody. Police said the couple fit the description that the restaurant staff and patrons gave to the officers.

The police also obtained the restaurant’s surveillance camera’s video, which was used to confirm what the witnesses had reported. Fisher and Hightower were both charged with public lewdness, which could carry up to a year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine if the two are convicted of this crime.

Fisher and Hightower made national headlines today for their arrest and it was one of the top four trending articles on Tuesday morning for the Fox News site. While it is not a crime of violence or gore, which is often what is seen trending in the headlines, it is a crime that offended the people in the restaurant.

According to the Austin Statesman, witnesses gave affidavits, which stated that “they were very offended by the suspects’ behavior.” They were also upset over this couple seemingly ignoring the fact that there were children present in the restaurant at the time.