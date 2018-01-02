Jenelle Evans Reveals ‘No More Babies’ After Fans Are Confused Over Baby Bump

Jenelle Evans married David Eason in September last year and she claimed it was the best decision of her life. Evans felt she had found the man of her dreams and the two had a daughter together last year. Little Ensley was born in the month of January and Jenelle announced the pregnancy after revealing she had been with David just a few months. For many, Jenelle had only gotten pregnant with David because she was infatuated with him and she felt that a child was the only thing keeping him around. Others felt that she was making this decision because she felt they were meant to be.

Because Jenelle kept her pregnancy quiet for months, many fans suspect that she could get pregnant again and surprise fans with the news. Of course, some fans of Teen Mom 2 believe that she could be pregnant and that she’s only hiding the news because she’s upset with MTV. But it sounds like Evans wants people to stop the pregnancy accusations. According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans is now revealing that she’s done having babies. The interesting thing is that people quickly thought she was pregnant because of several throwback photos she shared to celebrate the end of 2017.

“Hahaha no more babies here!!!” Jenelle Evans wrote on Twitter after people thought she was pregnant.

Evans had shared several photos of her baby bump from last year when she was nearing the end of her pregnancy with Ensley. When she was celebrating her successful and happy 2017, people quickly guessing that she was pregnant now and many reached out to her. While some were excited about a potential pregnancy, others got mad at her. Of course, it’s her decision as to whether she gets pregnant again. Since she’s already caught up in two custody cases, she may want to get her children back rather than try to have another baby. As for her fans, they are curiously waiting to see what she’s been up to for the past couple of months.

Jenelle Evans may return to the next season of Teen Mom 2. She hasn’t been spotted filming and she has revealed that she’s upset with the way she’s been portrayed on the show.