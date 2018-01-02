Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Family Photo

Eva Longoria is giving her followers their first glimpse at her growing baby bump and officially confirming that she’s about to become a mom for the first time. The actress posted her first official pregnancy photo to her various social media accounts on New Year’s Day in celebration of heading into 2018, where she thanked her family for their support during the first few months of her pregnancy.

Eva’s sweet photo – which has already received more than 300,000 likes on Instagram in the first 18 hours since the star posted it to her official account – shows the former Desperate Housewives star decked out in flannel PJs while at least four of her family members placed their hands on her growing bump.

“New year, new adventures!” Longoria captioned the adorable family snap uploaded to her various accounts on January 1, marking the first time the star has officially confirmed she’s expecting her first child with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón. People broke the news of her pregnancy on December 19, though neither Longoria nor Bastón officially confirmed the report until this week.

Eva then added in the captioned of the sweet bump photo that she is “so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!”

Longoria then signed off her post with the hashtags #HappyNewYear and #2018.

The photo marks the first time Eva has officially shown off her baby bump on Instagram, as she appears to have been hiding her growing middle in photos since the news of her pregnancy was first reported.

Longoria wrapped up and covered her middle in a black coat in a photo she posted of herself posing by a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, four days after People reported that she and husband José are expecting their first child.

Eva has notably refrained from posting any photos of herself to her official account since she shared the festive snap, that is until she confirmed the big news with her bump photo on New Year’s Day. The star is also yet to officially reveal if the site’s claim that her baby is a boy is accurate.

The site reported in December that Eva is pregnant and allegedly expecting a baby boy with her husband, who she married back in May 2016. The outlet also revealed last month that the actress is around four months along in her pregnancy.

The baby marks the first child for Longoria, who was married twice before finding happiness with Bastón, while José – often referred to as Pepe – has three children from a previous marriage.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

After sharing her baby bump photo with fans to ring in 2018, pregnant Eva then shared her support for the #TimesUp campaign across social media, in which a slew of female actresses are showing their support for those affected by sexual harassment and abuse.

“I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization, and underrepresentation,” Longoria wrote on Instagram just hours after confirming she’s pregnant on social media.