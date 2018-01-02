Celebrities Rally Around Carrie Underwood After She Reveals Facial Injury

Carrie Underwood is getting a whole lot of love from her famous friends and fans alike after she revealed on New Year’s Eve that she had recently received 40 to 50 stitches to her face after falling down some hard steps outside her house in Tennessee last month.

After the country superstar confirmed the true extent of her injuries from the fall in an emotional post to fans via her official blog on December 31 – even admitting that her face may never look the same following her surgery – a slew of friends and fans sent love to the mom of one on social media, tweeting Carrie their supportive messages.

Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger shared a heartfelt message for the “Dirty Laundry” singer shortly after Carrie told her fans of her injuries, tweeting of the Season 4 American Idol winner, “Sending prayers to @carrieunderwood. You will always be beautiful inside and out!”

Lead singer of The Oak Ridge Boys Duane Allen also sent a message to Underwood – who was spotted out and about at the gym for the first time since her November fall in December with a brace on her right wrist – via the social media site.

“Just read about your recent injuries,” the lead singer of the popular country band told Carrie. “I hope you are on the road to full recovery soon. May God bless you in the New Year.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Also spreading the love for Carrie is friend David Wild, who has worked with the star on various television projects over the years, including the CMA Awards which she’s co-hosted with fellow country star Brad Paisley for the past decade.

“It’s not a cosmetic issue. @carrieunderwood is a truly beautiful person,” the music writer tweeted of his friend on New Year’s Day, while journalist Hunter Kelly added, “We love you @carrieunderwood.”

CMT host Cody Alan also tweeted about Underwood’s injury to her face, writing online this week, “She’s an angel. I feel so sad for her…”

Fans also flocked to social media to send positive messages to the star after she revealed the truth about her injuries and the effect the fall had on her face.

“Your beauty isn’t just skin deep @carrieunderwood. Your true beauty lies within your being. It is something that cannot be learned,” tweeted one supporter of the singer on the 280-character site. “It is your true essence. Your heart and soul.”

“I want you to know you are loved & are beautiful from the inside out. I will continue to pray for you as you heal & for what you’re still dealing with,” another then said after Carrie told most loyal fans about the multiple stitches to her face on her Fan Club blog late last week, just hours before ringing in 2018. “I’m so sorry the end of 2017 hasn’t been easy. We will support you, pray for you, & love you through this.”

Underwood’s fellow country stars also sent messages of love and support after she confirmed her fall in November, though it’s not clear if they knew the true extent of her injuries at the time.

The star’s rep only confirmed after her fall that she had been hospitalized after suffering a broken wrist and also had a few other “cuts and abrasions.”

“Get well soon @carrieunderwood,” tweeted Brad Paisley last month, while country legend Randy Travis told Underwood after the news of her fall hit the headlines, “Hey [Carrie] feel better soon! Sending positives thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery!”

As reported by People, Carrie revealed the scary extent of her injuries in a blog post on her official Fan Club website on December 31. Underwood told her followers about the 40 to 50 stitches she had in her face and added that, even seven weeks after her initial surgery, she’s still “not quite looking the same.”

Though Underwood confirmed in the personal message that the result of her fall was pretty bad, she also told fans that she was glad the injuries to her face and wrist were not much worse.