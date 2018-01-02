‘Little People, Big World’ Family Members Reflect On The Year That Was, Looks Forward To 2018

The past year has been an eventful one for the Roloff family. The stars of TLC’s Little People, Big World took a moment to look back at the most memorable events of 2017 while also expressing their excitement for the year ahead.

Amy Roloff, the Little People, Big World matriarch shared a simple message on Instagram. Her post was highlighted by a group photo of Amy with her boyfriend, Chris Marek, and a bunch of their friends.

“Ups and downs but always full of hope,” Amy said. “As we see 2017 end I hope you are bringing in 2018 with a lot of possibilities still. Much love to you.”

Interestingly, the post somewhat reignited rumors of Amy being engaged to her boyfriend. In the photo, Amy is covering her left hand with her right while she’s in Marek’s arms. Some fans thought this was a clever way for Amy to cover her supposed engagement ring.

“You hidden [sic] that engagement ring there,” said a certain silkyslady.

“Way to hide that ring finger,” said mamazellie.

“Why are you covering your ring finger,” asked nanakjge.

One fan even congratulated Amy on her supposed marriage.

“Congrats on your marriage Amy,” the fan said. “Hope your [sic] happy and feeling more loved, big hugs.”

Tori Roloff shared a short video, which featured snaps of the most memorable events of her 2017 together with the most important people in her life.

“2017 has had our lowest lows and highest highs,” Tori said. “I can honestly say it’s been the best year of my life. Thanks for sharing it with me!”

The video included snapshots of her with other members of the Roloff and Patton families during different events from 2017, including Molly Jo’s wedding, pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, and the different trips they took.

Tori also included photos of their late pet dog Sully, whose death was likely one of the low points of her 2017. Tori did say that the past year was also full of highs. These high points include getting pregnant and giving birth to baby Jackson. Tori included photos of Jackson in different stages of his young life in the video montage.

Tori also made sure to give her husband Zach the proper tribute as she bid 2017 goodbye.

“2018 is going to be pretty rad, as long as I have you by my side,” Tori wrote on her latest post featuring a photo of her husband Zach.

For Audrey Roloff, 2017 was a fruitful year. According to Audrey, the word “fruitful” is a “fitting proclamation of hopeful expectation over the past year.” She also said that the word was engraved on her heart since December 2016.

“The Lord pressed this word on my heart sometime December of last year,” Audrey said.

Among the highlights of the past year, as Audrey mentioned, include the launch of their marriage journal. Audrey and Jeremy founded Beating 50 in the hopes that they could inspire a community of married couples who would grow and edify with them as they strive to break the statistic that around 50 percent of marriages end up in divorce.

The past year also saw Audrey and Jeremy becoming first-time parents. Their daughter, Ember Jean Roloff, was born on September 10.

“When I found out we were pregnant on January 7th, I realized the hidden significance as to why this word would mark our year,” Audrey said. “It was almost as if I was seeing God smirk at me when I looked down at those two pink lines. ‘Oh, that kind of fruitful…'”

Audrey enumerated some of the best things that happened to them in 2017. She mentioned the continuing success of her ALWAYS MORE business, their ministry, their show Little People, Big World, and the year’s pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. Audrey also noted that the family bought their first home as they moved back to Portland. The best part of 2017, though, was Ember Jean, to which Jeremy agreed.

“Our little Ember, by far or greatest gift from 2017 – the year of fruitfulness,” Audrey said.

“Ember Jean was definitely the highlight of our year,” Jeremy said.

As for the new year, Audrey has already set her sights on what she wants to focus on.

“Headed into 2018 with a new word to mark our year – RHYTHM.”

The head of the Roloff family, Matt, shared a simple message on Facebook. Matt said that 2017 was an amazing year for the family before saying his wishes for his followers.

“Wow,” Matt said. “What an amazing year for the Roloff family. Wishing you and yours the most healthy, happiest and prosperous New Year. Many blessings to all!”