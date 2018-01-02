‘Power’ Scrapped By Cable Provider Ahead Of Season 5 Release

Will Power Season 5 happen? 50 Cent has told his fans that the Starz hit series Power will not air in New York due to a blackout. A major U.S. cable provider Optimum, which operates primarily in New York, has scrapped Power among other Starz series amid a negotiations dispute.

Power Season 5 is currently being filmed and stars such as Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, and Naturi Naughton are urging fans to file a complaint to save the series.

Viewers of Starz series such as Outlander, American Gods, and Power will lose coverage of the series if their cable provider is Optimum.

The fifth season of Power is set to premiere sometime in the summer of 2018. While an official release date is yet to be announced, a teaser for the upcoming season has been released and the showrunner Courtney A. Kemp has revealed what fans can expect.

Power Season 4 spoilers below.

The fourth season ended with the trio Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost uniting against a common enemy in Dre, who has made a power move with the Jimenez organization. Tasha is lawyering up for the blowback after Tariq avenged his sister’s death.

In an unlikely turn of events, Angela Valdez has not only kept her job but she has also been promoted after Ghost’s trial exposed the misconduct of the FBI during the investigation into Greg’s murder.

According to TV Line, the Power showrunner teases Season 5 stating that Dre will be overwhelmed by the responsibility that comes with the deal he made with the Jimenez, and Angela Valdez may potentially be betrayed by some of her colleagues in the FBI.

Power Season 5 has a revenge theme, and the showrunner warns that none of the characters are safe in the upcoming season and two characters may fall back in love – possibly Ghost and Angela?

Tommy will use his new connections via his biological father to gear up for war with Dre and the Jimenez.

If you have Optimum as your cable provider, you can take action by filing a complaint or telling the cable company that you will switch to another provider if Power is taking off.

The upcoming season will feature 10 episodes and air in summer 2018.