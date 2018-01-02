‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele Is Pregnant

They have fallen in love with each other and their lives changed. Now, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) are starting another chapter of their relationship as a married couple. Everyone is anxious as Fifty Shades Freed puts Mr. and Mrs. Grey in the spotlight yet again as they enjoy their married life, but life doesn’t always bring joy. It also brings challenges, and danger too. What’s more is that the new couple has another reason to celebrate.

On Monday, the official Twitter page of the movie Fifty Shades Freed released a new trailer for the upcoming film, showcasing the events of Anastasia and Christian’s lives, including the pregnancy revelation. The short clip shows the couple in their wedding vows, their honeymoon, including the topless Mr. Grey during their beach getaway with his wife. Fans were treated by some of the highlights in the flick and one includes the danger that Ana faces with an out of control stalker named Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).

The Fifty Shades Freed trailer also shows Christian Grey treating his wife with all the luxurious property he has, including a private jet, luxury home, and exotic holidays. Of course, their steamy scenes together are also showcased, which makes fans more anxious. Singer Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do” enthralls the overall impact of the upcoming flick’s trailer. At the end of the two-minute trailer, a woman’s voice reveals that Ana seems pregnant.

“It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.”

The Fifty Shades franchise has earned both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson an overwhelming global fanbase since they both landed their lead roles. It is based on the erotic romance novel by British author E. L. James and the upcoming film will be the third and final installment of the franchise. The story follows Anastasia Steele, a college graduate, and Christian Grey, a young business tycoon.

Ana and Christian both fell in love with each other. The young businessman introduced Ana to the world of BDSM. Together, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan capture the hearts of many audiences with some of them trying to link them romantically despite the actor’s marriage to English actress Amelia Warner.

Fifty Shades Freed hits cinemas on February 9.