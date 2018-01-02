The end of an era might be happening in 2018. Gillian Anderson has just confirmed that she will no longer return as Dana Scully after The X-Files Season 11. Unfortunately, this could mean that the upcoming season could be the last for the Fox show as well. On the other hand, the news has resurrected hope for Anderson to work on The Fall Series 4.

It’s no secret that Gillian Anderson initially had no plans of returning in The X-Files Season 11. The American Gods actress has previously stated that she felt that the show is over but changed her mind and agreed to do one more season. However, it looks like Anderson has no interest in reprising her role as the skeptical FBI agent after the 11th season. Could this mean she already has plans of working on other projects like The Fall Series 4?

Gillian Anderson has recently confirmed with TV Insider that her return in The X-Files Season 11 will be her last. Anderson referred to her previous statement where she indicated that she is only coming back to tie things up for Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. However, the actress has no intention of reprising her role once the upcoming season has concluded.

“I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s reaction to my announcement…because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

Gillian Anderson had teased on her departure when she posted a picture with David Duchovny on her official Twitter account. The caption celebrated 25 years of working with the actor and teased the possibility that The X-Files Season 11 will be the final one.

25 years of night shoots, 25 years of frozen lips, 25 years of friendship.

Happy wrap @davidduchovny.

Thanks for taking this ride with me and I’ll see you in January! #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/3Uu3L8uC6i — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) December 22, 2017

The possibility of The X-Files ending this year is certainly depressing, but Gillian Anderson fans have found hope in another beloved show. There have been speculations that Anderson is reconnecting with Allan Cubitt on The Fall Series 4, which is expected to follow Stella Gibson after the death of Jamie Dornan’s Paul Spector. The actress herself has already admitted that she wants to revisit the character in the future. However, there are still no updates from BBC Two or the show’s creator on when the crime drama will be back.

Gillian Anderson will reprise her role as Dana Scully alongside David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder in The X-Files Season 11, which premieres on Fox on January 3.