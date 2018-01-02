‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Jan. 2: Brady Confronted, Will Confesses, And Vivian’s Announcement

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, January 2, reveal some shocking scenes will play out. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will get confronted about his feelings. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) tells Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) a secret. Perhaps the most exciting of all is Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) announcement.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will make a demand. She confronts Brady and wants to know where they stand. Their relationship is going to get even more complicated, especially after a surprising kiss and them ending up in bed together. Brady insists that there are no romantic feelings attached. However, he might be wrong about that based on Eric Martsolf’s interview in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal that there will be romantic confusion between another character. According to SoapCentral, Will Horton would end up even more confused. Even though he agreed to give his relationship with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) a chance, they might not be meant to be together.

Will kissed Paul and he will reveal this secret to his grandmother, Marlena Evans. Of course, she will offer her support, understanding, and advice. It will lead to Will making a tough decision later on in the week that won’t make Sonny very happy.

Finally, Vivian Alamain made her grand entrance on Friday’s episode of Days of our Lives. Spoilers confirm she will have a shocking announcement. She will introduce her secret son, Stefan DiMera. Not only do Chad (Billy Flynn) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) have a surprise sibling, Stefan is just like his father.

He only discovered the truth about his father and his right to the money recently. However, he is eager to take the reins and take over as Stefano 2.0. He bought the bank that holds the DiMera mortgage, which means he now owns it. He also announces that he is taking over DiMera Enterprises and is going to run it his way. He makes no apologies for anything, including his desire to have Abigail (Marci Miller). What Stefan doesn’t realize is that Abby already has a plan to stop him from taking what rightfully belongs to Chad.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.