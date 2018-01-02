Donald Trump Lashes Out At Pakistan For Harboring Terrorists, Pakistan Hits Back As It Summons US Ambassador

President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan for its lies and deceit and tweeted that the Islamic country had played American leaders for fools.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images
President Donald Trump is famous for his vocal statements and in his first tweet of 2018, he has proved that he is not going to stop until he eradicates the face of terrorism from the planet Earth. On Sunday morning, President Trump slammed Pakistan for its lies and deceit and tweeted that the Islamic country had played American leaders for fools.

President Trump began the New Year by lashing out at Pakistan and criticizing the country for all the lies. President Trump tweeted that over the last 15 years, the United States government has provided more than $33 billion to Pakistan but the Asian country has not contributed from its end.

The relationship between the United States of America and Pakistan remained the topic of discussion among political experts. In today’s time, the U.S. engages in social, extensive economic, and scientific assistance as well as vital military relations with Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, continues to occupy a strategic position in the United States’ interests in Central and South Asia. After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Pakistan became a key ally in the war on terror with the United States.

Then U.S. President George W. Bush pressured the Pakistani government into joining America’s war on terror.

Former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf acknowledged the payments received for captured terrorists in his published book.

“We’ve captured 689 and handed over 369 to the United States. We’ve earned bounties totaling millions of dollars.”

Soon after Trump’s tweet about Pakistan, he tweeted about Iran and the terrible deal made with them by former President Barack Obama’s government.

In response to Donald Trump’s angry tweets, the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned U.S. ambassador to Pakistan David Hale and lodged its protest against President Donald Trump’s tweet. The U.S. Embassy confirmed that David Hale was summoned by the Foreign Office. It was revealed by an informed source that Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua asked for an explanation regarding Trump’s New Year tweets.

donald trump pakistan terrorism latest news
  Anjum Naveed / AP Images

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted that the Pakistani government is preparing a response that will reveal the real truth to the world.

Asif further stated that the American government is frustrated over its defeat in Afghanistan. He further advised the Trump government to take the path of dialogue instead of using military tactics, reported Time.

Asif was quoted as responding, “America should take the path of dialogue instead of using military might in Afghanistan.”