‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2018: Kardashians Star Reportedly Paid ‘Big Money’ To Become ‘CBB UK’ Houseguest

The first-ever American version of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere in the U.S. in February, and information about potential houseguests has been slim to none. The 21st season of the United Kingdom’s version of the series premieres today and a few of the castmates have been revealed. One of them, not officially confirmed as of yet, has reportedly been paid a large sum of money to enter the CBB house and is a familiar face to fans of the Kardashian family.

What is certain is that CBB UK will begin as a “man-free zone” in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Parliament giving women over the age of 30 the right to vote in England, according to the BBC.

As of this weekend, several media outlets began reporting that Malika Haqq, one of the stars of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will be one of the women to enter the elaborate CBB UK abode. The Sun writes that she has “jetted into the UK” and has signed a “big money deal” to be part of the season. She was seen at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday, the British media outlet notes.

Malika, 34, is the “professional best friend” of Khloe Kardashian, according to The Sun. The two have been best friends since they were teenagers and in 2011, Malika was thought to be romantically involved with Kardashian brother Rob, although they both denied the relationship.

A model and an actress, Malika will not be the first friend of a Kardashian to be part of CBB and the dramatic antics that ensue during the show, The Sun reports. In 2016, Kim Kardashian’s buddy Jonathan Cheban took part in the series but left the show on his own earlier than anticipated by walking out of the CBB house.

With all the pregnancy drama going on at the minute, she's bound to cause a stir… ????????

https://t.co/qqj9Qh6plC — Pretty52 (@Pretty52) January 1, 2018

Malika has appeared in a number of movies and television shows, including Real Husbands of Hollywood and Hollywood Divas, according to The Sun.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Malika Haqq is the latest #CBB rumour https://t.co/0IiRPKHMXA — TellyMix (@tellymix) December 31, 2017

The reality star was romantically involved with Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, but in June 2017, she spoke out about their split. According to the Daily Mail, Malika emphasized how Ronnie was her opposite and was simply too verbally and physically aggressive for her tastes.

OOPS Malika Haqq accidently posted this on instagram then deleted it lol #cbb pic.twitter.com/92V03f7PLe — Big Brother Xtra (@bigbrotherxtra) January 1, 2018

As late as December 2017, Malika was seen out and about with hip-hop artist O.T. Genasis but speculation has abounded surrounding whether the two are still an item.

Emma Willis will return to CBB UK as host, while Rylan Clark-Neal will be back as host of the CBB UK aftershow, Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on Channel 5 in the U.K., followed by CBBBOTS.