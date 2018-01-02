Kim Kardashian Reportedly Freaks Out That Her Sisters Might Take The Spotlight Off Her

Known socialite and reality star Kim Kardashian has been one of the most talked-of-the-town celebrities. She’s been married to rapper Kanye West since May 2014 with two kids together – North, 4, Saint, 2, and one more baby on the way through a surrogate. Her entire family is well-known too, including her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner. Now, it seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is worried that her sisters are stealing the spotlight from her.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that while Kim Kardashian is happy with the success of her sisters, she is also worried at the same time that people might only care about her other siblings. Her half-sisters Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, are entrepreneurs themselves while Khloe, 33, and Kourtney, 38, are also involved in the fashion industry. Their mom, Kris, 62, manages their careers, who was married to former Olympian Bruce now known as Caitlyn Jenner, 68.

With the attention that her sisters have earned from their overwhelming fanbase in the recent years, it’s normal that Kim Kardashian worries about her own spotlight. However, the source added that there are times that the socialite is also grateful that she might be out on the center stage. That way, she will have more time with her family and focus on being a mom and wife.

“She was always happy for Khloe and Kourtney’s success because it was always clear that she was the queen, but she does get freaked out that one day she will be irrelevant, and people will only care about Kylie and Kendall.”

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

The source also added that Kim Kardashian is worried about her younger sister Kylie Jenner and thinks that she is too young to be a mother. Lately, the youngest of the Kardashian empire has been reportedly spending time alone and away from her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. There were reports that they have been fighting because of the rapper’s happy-go-lucky attitude despite the lip mogul’s pregnancy.

Apparently, this worries Kim Kardashian as an older sister, especially that Kylie is just too young and may not be able to keep up with her pregnancy. On the plus side, it looks like the young couple has been doing great as they appeared to be happy together on Christmas Eve. The Kardashian empire has been silent about Kylie’s pregnancy, but fans expect that she will announce it in one of the episodes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has been one of the most influential celebrities of all time with millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram.