Discover Victoria Beckham’s Key Style Tips For Acing A Low-Key Airport Ensemble

Airport style is hard to pin down. You want to look effortless, but not too shabby that you look completely dejected.

According to Vogue, there are a couple of ways you can mimic Victoria Beckham’s key highlights when it comes to airport styling.

During New Year’s, the Beckhams were chilling in the English countryside, but Victoria’s stealth arrival at the Miami airport still made waves. In her recent airport styling 101, the fashion designer wore a top coat, white t-shirt, and jeans. She completed her outfit with her very own Victoria Beckham Pin Up Nappa Bordeaux shoe.

Victoria was consistent with her airport uniform for 2017 and we don’t expect it to change this year. It’s full of white tees and wide-legged trousers that are mostly complemented by her signature heels or simple but classic white sneakers.

Her style is also very close to her fashion brand which boasts of award-winning couture and ready-to-wear designs. Victoria Beckham brings back the lax but tailored clothing for women. So, even in her casual airport styles, this is the go-to inspiration.

Gone are the days when this former Spice Girls member would wear a skimpy outfit that features the shape of her body. For Victoria, the more you hide, the better the impact.

Victoria Beckham’s Airport Style is Classic. STRF/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

Making Colors Pop & Other Top Tricks

Even though Victoria Beckham has a staple go-to airport uniform, she never ceases to amaze the paparazzi with colors that stand out. Aside from A-lines and straight coats, the celebrity also likes to keep thing flowy. It gives the impression that her style is effortless.

You can see her with a matching coat and pants ensemble as well as long dresses with sneakers. There is a balance of not making things too uptight when it comes to her airport fashion.

This is probably why, according to PopSugar, you will never see her wearing sweatpants or leggings in the airport. To give space for airy clothes, the super mom takes advantage of silk to replace sweats.

#ReebokxVictoriaBeckham x VB @reebok A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Gray and neutral colors also work but only if you have a bold colored shirt inside. The little black dress is also advisable only if you wear it with the proper shoe and bag. It’s all about all of the elements in styling coming together.

So, if you’re ready to make a runway entrance at the airport like Victoria Beckham, follow the classic but effective tips above.