‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s Alleged Shady Past Unveiled After His TV Debut

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has officially made his debut on the MTV reality TV series but a new report revealed that he is not as perfect as the 27-year-old reality star made him out to be on Monday’s episode.

According to People, Amber introduced her new beau to the cast and audience of the MTV reality TV series on Monday night, recalling how she and Andrew met for the very first time and hit it off shortly thereafter.

“There’s a person that I’ve been talking to a little bit. We met … in a weird way, I guess. He’s coming out for a few days just to hang out and get to know each other,” Portwood said.

Speaking to an MTV producer, the Teen Mom OG star revealed that she and Glennon met during the Marriage Boot Camp she attended with Matt Baier to supposedly save their relationship.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story,” she explained, recalling how Andrew approached her.

“He wasn’t trying to f*** with me. He sounded very sweet.”

After that, she ultimately revealed how she began to open up to him but wanted to be with him “off-camera” first before deciding whether it was something she would want to “pursue.”

Pregnant Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Makes His Teen Mom OG Debut – Amber Portwood‘s new beau, Andrew Glennon, has officially made his Teen Mom OG debut. Glennon appeared on Monday night’s episode, with Portwood, 27, explaining that the p… https://t.co/w7AqKHHynb — Boss Lady Mae (@Ms_MaeM) January 2, 2018

“You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days,'” she added.

Of course, Teen Mom OG fans who have been monitoring the news know that she has already decided to “pursue” a relationship with him, especially since she is pregnant with his child, as revealed in a report from People in November 2017.

Still, there are still plenty of things that she may or may not know about him, especially when it comes to his past.

According to Radar Online, Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has a criminal past that included an outstanding debt amounting to $8,969.08 for a judgment on January 8, 2008 as well as a restraining order filed against him on October 30, 2013 by his ex-girlfriend.

Citing court documents, the outlet revealed that the restraining order allegedly detailed Glennon’s “obsessive” tendencies when he was trying to reconnect with his ex to the point of sending “threatening emails.”

“I broke up with him and he was very upset,” said Glennon’s ex who was not named in the report.

“[He] hid my keys as I had to leave out of fear. The next day he wouldn’t leave [my] apartment until my dad threatened to call the police.”

Five months and a change of apartment later, he reportedly showed up uninvited again and allegedly let the air out of her tire after being turned away.

“On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

She then filed for another restraining order in April 2015 but it was later dissolved when neither of them showed up in court.

On top of that, Teen Mom OG’s newest cast member was also charged with illegal possession of controlled substances in April 2009 after police caught Andrew Glennon with heroin, ecstasy, and a CNS stimulant that is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). At the time, he was held on a $10,000 bail and accepted a guilty plea deal that included a three-year probation.

But his criminal past seemed to be the least of Amber Portwood’s worries as he previously shared about his alcohol addiction and depression when he lost his father to cancer to Radar.

“Depression, drinking and throwing my heart through any open door. It nearly cost my life,” he told the outlet in September 2017.

Still, it is best not to judge anyone by their past as pregnant Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood seems to have given him new hope the same way he did for her as she dubbed him as the person who got her out of her “depression mode.”

“It’s been nice, man. It’s been nice just having him here to like distract me from the bulls**t,” she said on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.