Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Kick Off The 2018 In Mexico, Rumored Couple Spend New Year’s Eve Together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez rung in the new year together based on a new report that revealed details about their rendezvous in Mexico to celebrate the New Year’s Eve after spending Christmas apart.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old Canadian singer arrived in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico just in time to be with his 25-year-old rumored girlfriend who was spotted enjoying with her friends days prior.

Based on E! News’ insider sources, the “Sorry” singer deliberately followed Selena to Cabo after spending some quality time with his family in Cancun before the year ended.

“Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family,” the source explained.

The unnamed insider further revealed that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez stayed at separate villas but were only minutes away from each other.

“He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an ocean-front villa 10 minutes away from Selena’s villa where she was staying.”

Based on a report from People, Selena flew to Cabo ahead of the New Year’s Eve to celebrate the new year with her friends Courtney Barry, Raquelle Stevens, and Ashley Cook. Citing Stevens’ Instagram post, the outlet revealed that the group, which also included Selena’s other pals Caroline Franklin, Rebeka Walters, Theresa Marie Mingus, and Tanya Rad, enjoyed the sun and the beach in the Mexican resort city.

Another source told E! that Selena had been in high spirits when she arrived at the tropical destination.

“She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos. They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year’s Eve together,” the source explained.

Interestingly, Justin was nowhere to be found when Selena and her friends arrived in Cabo, making it unclear whether or not the two would be spending NYE together at the time.

But alas, a new update on the couple emerged on the first day of the new year, suggesting that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a “low-key” celebration as they bid farewell to 2017 and ring in 2018 while watching fireworks over the ocean.

“[Justin] and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually,” E! News’ source revealed.

“They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.”

Citing another source, the outlet provided some inkling on what the 23-year-old “Despacito” collaborator had in mind during the simple-but-romantic get-together.

“Justin had a great New Year’s Eve with Selena. He is looking forward to 2018 with her. It was a special evening shared with a few close friends in a beautiful place.”

Still, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt as neither official Instagram accounts of Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez provide any evidence of their Cabo trip as the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer’s most recent post shared her support for the Time’s Up movement and called for a balance in the workplace.

Neither Justin nor Selena have spoken up about the real score between them after photos of their reunion emerged in October. Still, many believe that they have rekindled their love for each other as the emergence of the images came mere days after the 25-year-old Disney alum announced her break up with The Weeknd who was her boyfriend for 10 months.

A wide variety of rumors about the singers have been circulating online ever since, including one about Selena Gomez ditching her mom to attend therapy with Justin Bieber and the possibility that the two will tie the knot soon.