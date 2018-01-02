NFL Playoffs 2018: Odds For AFC & NFC Wild Card Games Favor Chiefs, Rams & Saints

The NFL Playoffs 2018 edition will arrive this coming weekend with the odds for the AFC and NFC Wild Card games now published. There will be a total of four games spread across Saturday and Sunday to decide which four teams move on to the Divisional Rounds for their conferences. There are no clear favorites just yet, with all four games considered somewhat close on the point spreads. Eight points is the largest spread right now, which could mean fans are in store for some great games this coming weekend.

According to the Odds Shark website’s latest NFL odds, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win the two games on Saturday. The Chiefs are currently favored by as much as eight points to defeat Tennessee Titans in the first of the AFC Wild Card matchups. In the second game, Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams are favored by six points over last year’s Super Bowl runner-up team, the Atlanta Falcons, in the NFC game. For the points totals, the latest number for the Chiefs vs. Titans game was 44.5 points, while a total of 48.5 points is currently on the board for the Falcons vs. Rams over/under.

Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently eight-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans. Charlie Riedel / AP Images

For Sunday’s action, the Jacksonville Jaguars are favorites by 7.5 points over the Buffalo Bills in the second AFC Wild Card game. In the final game of the weekend, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints will host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans is currently favored by 6.5 points against the Panthers. This comes after the line first opened at four points in favor of the Saints. The points total that over/under bettors are currently looking at for the Bills vs. Jaguars game is 40, while the total on the Panthers vs. Saints matchup was at 48.5 points making it look like a potential shootout is on the way.

NFC & AFC Wild Card Odds

SAT 1/6 Titans at Chiefs -8 (44.5)

SAT 1/6 Falcons at Rams -6 (48.5)

SUN 1/7 Bills at Jaguars -7.5 (40)

SUN 1/7 Panthers at Saints -6.5 (48.5)

The winners of these four games will move on to play the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles on the following weekend. The Patriots and Eagles will play the lowest-ranked seed that emerges from the respective AFC and NFC Wild Card games. As of this report, the Vegas Insider still lists Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions as the favorite team to win the big game this year. The Patriots have future odds of 2 to 1 right now, followed by Minnesota at 9 to 2, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6 to 1.