Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Star Flaunts Growing Baby Bump And Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Dad’

Khloe Kardashian had initially opted to keep her pregnancy as private as possible. However, being a part of the first family of reality television, she knows that she can’t hide her baby bump for the whole nine months. Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proudly flaunts her baby bump and calls Tristan Thompson “dad.”

The 33-year-old TV personality officially admitted in one of the recent episodes of their family’s popular reality series that she is pregnant with her first child. Khloe Kardashian then posted a snap of her much-awaited baby bump on social media to confirm all speculations that she is indeed carrying Tristan Thompson’s baby.

After her official announcement, Khloe Kardashian has been showing off her growing belly and even wore a tight ensemble during the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve festivities. The pregnant star then added the hashtag #BabyBump on her caption as she greeted her followers a Merry Christmas.

To celebrate her six-month pregnancy mark, Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Officially 6 months.” The reality star also posted another snap with Tristan Thompson sharing a romantic kiss together, captioning it, “Mom and Dad.”

This is not the first time that Khloe Kardashian has called her beau “dad.” It can be recalled that the star also called Tristan Thompson the same name at her birthday shindig, which started all the pregnancy rumors. However, Khloe was not pregnant at the time and TMZ revealed that it was just her cute pet name for her boyfriend. But months later, she finally has a bun in the oven.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Khloe Kardashian was in her trademark tight dress while the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star looked dapper in a black suit as he held the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s famous baby bump. The pair looked extremely happy to start the year on a very positive note.

Khloe Kardashian had her share of failed relationships and even hit her all-time low when ex-husband, Lamar Odom, had a near-fatal overdose at a Love Ranch in Nevada in 2015. Fortunately, despite her traumatic experience with love, the reality star never gave up on it. As a matter of fact, with their romance getting more and more serious by the minute, there is a high chance that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might tie the knot after the birth of their first child.