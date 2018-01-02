YouTube’s Logan Paul Posts Video Featuring Body Of Real Suicide Victim

YouTube content creator Logan Paul is facing major backlash for publishing a video that features the body of a real-life suicide victim.

The video, which we won’t display here on the Inquisitr, was recorded as Logan trekked through Japan’s Aokigahara forest, also known as the “Suicide Forest.” In the clip, Logan happens upon the body of a dead person hanging from a tree and expresses his shock for the gruesome finding. A report from We The Unicorns expresses that the identity of the suicide victim is currently unknown.

In response, several of Logan’s followers have taken to social media to speak their thoughts on the shocking video.

“Did Logan Paul just f***ing record a dead person who committed suicide in the suicide forest in Japan for a f***ing video?,” Twitter user ButeraDemetria shared. “The level of disrespect is beyond me.”

Another Twitter member commented how Logan apparently noted capturing the suicide victim as “a moment in YouTube history.”

“Logan Paul films himself screeching like a baboon in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’, then finds a dead body of a hung man, films it, and starts being ‘profound’ complete with dramatic music,” user AlizeeYeezy shared.

YouTube’s Logan Paul is facing controversy for filming a video of a suicide victim and posting it online. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Additionally, fellow YouTubers criticized Paul’s video post as being crass and unnecessary. Some of their tweets can be viewed below.

Pretty messed up that Logan Paul had to point out this was “YouTube History”. It’s almost like this man gets off on being the first to things. Biggest meet up ever? Dead body hanging from a tree? It’s all the same apparently. — Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) January 1, 2018

PSA: suicide is a very serious and sensitive subject and definitely not a topic that should be disrespectfully used for shock value to get views on a youtube video, especially when millions of very young viewers will see it. ALSO ESPECIALLY filming the body??? — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) January 2, 2018

The Aokigahara forest has become notorious as a place where many people go to commit suicide, thanks to its desolate location. Writers for Mental Floss note that nearly 100 people commit suicide in the forest annually.

Logan filmed the body of a person who had recently committed suicide and also featured an image of the body in his video thumbnail.https://t.co/ZtQ5yrhtsy — We The Unicorns ???? (@wetheunicorns) January 2, 2018

As for why it’s chosen as a spot for those looking to end their lives, the International Business Times makes note of a novel entitled Kuroi Jakai, which centers on a heartbroken lover who kills herself inside of the section of the forest known as the Sea of Trees.

“This romantic imagery has proved a seminal and sinister influence on Japanese culture,” Mental Floss notes.

“Also, looped into this lore: The Complete Suicide Manual, which dubs Aokigahara “the perfect place to die.” The book has been found among the abandoned possessions of various Suicide Forest visitors.”

As of this posting, Jake Paul’s video inside of the Suicide Forest is still available for public access on YouTube.