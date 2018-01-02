NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel To Boston Celtics For Aron Baynes & Draft Pick In A Suggested Deal

Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel is one of the players who’s expected to be moved before the February 8 trade deadline. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Boston Celtics could trade center Aron Baynes and a future first-round pick to the Maverick for Noel.

When he was traded to the Mavericks, most people see Nerlens Noel as the center of the future in Dallas. His stint with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t end up well, especially after the arrival of Joel Embiid. Despite suffering multiple injuries, Noel has shown the potential to become one of the best centers in the league, and his ability to protect the rim is very impressive.

Unfortunately, Noel failed to make himself fit with the Mavericks’ system. As of now, he’s officially removed from coach Rick Carlisle’s rotation. In the ongoing 2017-18 NBA season, he only played 18 games and averaged 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds on 12.5 minutes on the floor. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Mavericks are expected to move Noel than lose him next summer without getting anything in return.

One of the NBA teams who could be interested in acquiring Nerlens Noel is the Boston Celtics. According to Michael Saenz of Sir Charles In Charge, the Celtics have been keeping an eye on Noel even before he was sent to Dallas. If he becomes available on the market this season, the Celtics are expected to make a move.

Should the Boston Celtics trade for Nerlens Noel? Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

In Saenz’s suggested trade scenario, the Celtics will be trading Aron Baynes and a future first-round pick to the Mavericks for Nerlens Noel. The deal works on the ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. With the inclusion of a first-round pick, the Mavericks will surely not think twice to send Noel and his expiring contract to Boston since according to Matt Mosley of SportsDayDFW.com, Dallas would be lucky to get a second-round in return for the disgruntled big man.

In Boston, Noel could play alongside Al Horford in the frontcourt or as their primary backup center. Coach Brad Stevens will undeniably find a way to revive Noel’s career. What makes him an interesting addition to the Celtics is that he fits well with the timeline of Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, all expected to bring Boston back to title contention.

As of now, no deal is expected to happen until Nerlens Noel fully recovers from his thumb surgery. Expect more rumors to swirl around Noel as the February 8 trade deadline draws near.