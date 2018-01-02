Silicon Valley ‘Keto’ Diet: Woman Tries Butter & Bacon For 2 Months And Reaped Great Results

The ketogenic or “keto” diet has been going around Silicon Valley and Hollywood. There are so many diets that don’t seem to create lasting effects, but according to this journalist who tried it for two months, the keto diet can provide real, lasting changes.

Business Insider writer Melia Robinson wrote the diet is not new at all. In fact, it was popular in the 1920s when physicians were looking for ways to treat epilepsy and diabetes patients. The standard dietary guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is 225 to 325 grams of carbs a day, but the keto diet will only require you to take a maximum of 50 grams of carbs a day.

The way keto diet works is that it compensates using other forms of fat to give the body the energy it needs that it usually takes from carbohydrates.

Robinson said the other reason why the keto diet works is that it allows you to take the foods you won’t usually get to eat if you’re on a different diet. For those who are simply starting their dietary plans out, it’s hard to skip on home foods like cheese, eggs, and bacon.

With keto diet, the person can consume “unlimited amounts of healthy fats, like cheese, nuts, avocado, eggs, butter—foods that have high ‘point values’ on Weight Watchers.”

Since these are fats, it still builds up the basic requirements of the food pyramid so the dieter doesn’t feel hungry. With keto diet, 80 percent of daily calories should go to healthy fats while the remaining 20 percent should be for protein.

Medical Supervision—Keto May Not Be For Everyone

To really understand the effectiveness of keto diet, Robinson reached out to Dr. Priyanka Wali who uses keto diet to treat her patients.

Dr. Wali said she tried it herself and it worked. She initially thought there would be adverse side effects since there will be too much fat, but it turned out great.

“I started to have more energy and concentration. I didn’t lose weight, but my fat distribution changed, so I lost weight from my hips.”

Dr. Wali advises everyone who’s willing to try out the diet to visit a physician first and get a couple of tests done. This will determine what would be the best approach to manage sugar and carbs in the body.

Ultimately, the keto diet worked for Robinson. Not only was her weight managed, her energy and health also normalized.