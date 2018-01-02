Prince Philip Calls Bearded Man In Crowd A ‘Terrorist’, Joke Stuns Sandringham Onlookers

Prince Philip reportedly made yet another royal gaffe, this time, during an appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

In a recent report by the Mirror, it has been alleged that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II made a controversial remark about a bearded man in the crowd near their Norfolk estate.

According to the outlet, the 96-year-old royal was walking to church with his daughter, Princess Anne, when they passed a group of onlookers. The father and daughter duo were reportedly greeting the crowd and wishing them a happy new year when Prince Philip spotted a bearded man.

Apparently, onlookers overheard him asking one of his bodyguards if the man with a “distinctive beard” is a terrorist. The man in question appeared to be with his wife and child at the event when the royal made his remark.

“He pointed at him in a funny way and turned to a bodyguard, saying ‘Is that a terrorist?'”

However, witnesses claimed that Prince Philip’s comment was obviously intended as a “little joke,” adding that it was really meant to be overheard. It was also noted that the bearded man himself finds it “hilarious.”

“He was obviously having a little joke but he said it within earshot of the man, who burst out laughing and seemed to find it hilarious,” the insider added. “I think Philip knew he was going to be overheard.”

While some find Prince Philip’s joke funny, others were not too pleased about it. Apparently, there were some who expressed their dismay about the royal’s “insensitive” and “risqué comment.”

This is not the first time that the Duke of Edinburgh made controversial remarks in public. In 2002, the royal asked a group of Aboriginal Australians if they still “throw spears at each other?”

He also once asked a disabled 60-year-old man riding a mobility scooter, “How many people have you knocked over this morning on that thing?”

Prince Philip attended New Year’s Eve church service with Queen Elizabeth II, their daughter Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, and daughter Lady Louise.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not present during the event.

According to reports, the newly-engaged couple is celebrating the holiday with Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

The royal family is currently busy preparing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.