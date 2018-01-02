Andi Dorfman Thinks ‘Bachelor’ Is Back On Track Now, Shares Advice For Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Andi Dorfman of The Bachelorette is speaking out and she feels like this is going to be a good season of The Bachelor. Us Weekly shared what Andi had to say about the new season and also her advice for Arie Luyendyk Jr. Andi actually feels like the show had gotten a bit off track recently and bringing Arie on is exactly what they need. Arie was on the show several years ago when he fell hard for Emily Maynard, but she picked Jef Holm in the end instead.

She feels like Arie Luyendyk Jr. is there for the right reasons and that is to find love. The Bachelor is all about finding love and getting engaged, but sometimes people end up joining the show for fame or to work on their careers. She really doesn’t think that Arie is going to need a lot of tips, but Andi does feel like he needs to have fun. She found love with Josh Murray on the show, but it didn’t work out for them in the end. She still had a great experience and Andi has now written two books. She wouldn’t have had this big chance if it wasn’t for the show.

Andi also talked about how Arie Luyendyk Jr. needs to remember that not everyone gets to have an amazing experience like this and that he should enjoy it. Even if you don’t find love on the show, a lot of people make great friends and have a really good time. Now the fans just have to see if Arie gets engaged or just has a fun time and ends up with a free trip all around the world. Either way, he just needs to slow down and enjoy it all as it happens.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has already finished filming his season of the show, but it is just now starting to play out. The spoilers are out there if you want to find them. Reality Steve always does a great job of revealing the ending before it all even airs.

Make sure you don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor when they air on Monday nights with Arie Luyendyk Jr. The fans can’t wait to see if he finds love this time around or not.