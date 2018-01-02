They’re Back! Melania Trump In Leather Pants Holds Donald’s Hand As Weird Videos, POTUS’ Weight Gain, Get Buzz

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have returned to the White House along with Barron Trump, after their extended vacation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. As seen in the above photo, Melania and Donald held hands as they ended their holiday stay on January 1. However, even as Melania donned burgundy leather pants with matching heels and a similarly-colored bag, the world of social media was still focused on the $5,503 dress that Melania wore the previous night for a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala, as reported by the Inquisitr.

As seen in Twitter reactions like the common ones listed below, social media users were also concerned about Melania’s alleged odd reaction during the below interviews, with President Trump stopping to talk to the press upon entering the Mar-a-Lago party. Comments about everything from the way Melania seems to steady her breathing to the manner in which she scans the press with her eyes have folks quipping about the odd stance, theorizing that Melania may have been quelling a panic attack or simply hiding emotions that are showing up in satirized videos like the one below.

Also of note from social media users, as noted below, is the apparent difference in Mr. Trump’s appearance, with viewers claiming that Trump appears to have gained weight – something made apparent by the fit of Trump’s tuxedo.

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump come back home. Chris Kleponis / Getty Images

Recent rumors about Trump allegedly increasing the amount of fast food he’s been eating have been circulating from a source alleged to come directly from the West Wing.

JUST IN: Pres. Trump shares his New Year's Eve thoughts on 2018 during a gala at his south Florida estate tonight. https://t.co/PmGtnMvFGk pic.twitter.com/g5osPXl14A — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 1, 2018

Trump is accused of not being able to hide his alleged weight gain, even in a tuxedo.

Humpty Dumpty sure can't hide the tonnage now. He didn't look that big two weeks ago ???? Must be an old tux. It's all that comfort food he socks away to substitute for a conscience. And Melania.. you have a point Aunty, but Mel doesn't. An odd pic! — Opal Wind (@OpalsWind) January 2, 2018

Other social media users have directed viewers to closely watch the expression on Melania’s face in videos like the next one.

Watch Melania's expression about 1/3 of the way through. https://t.co/p6wgzPJhZ7 — leturos (@leturos) January 1, 2018

One popular tweet likened the Trumps to characters in the SIMS game, standing around waiting for instructions.

Another common refrain featured Twitter users comparing Melania’s facial expression to that of the blank and robotic stare of a robotic Stepford wife.

Melania has the look of a Stepford Wife. Very creepy looking. — Samantha Mooney '_' (@Sam_anthas) January 2, 2018

Overall, those who have viewed photos and videos of Melania with her husband lately are either staunch defenders of the first lady or those who claim that Melania is attempting to put on a happy facade.