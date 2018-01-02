Everything Lost From Walt Disney World In 2017 – Great Movie Ride, Universe Of Energy, DisneyQuest, More

Last year, Walt Disney World saw a number of changes which included the opening of a new land in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but what did fans lose? That’s right, even with many new attractions, lands, and resorts on the way in the next few years, there are going to be those things that don’t make the cut. Now, it’s time to look back on 2017 and see all of the things that we lost from the Walt Disney World parks and resorts.

There were a lot of different things that came to an end in 2017, and it’s not that they are just temporarily being put on hold. The following list of attractions, locations, and events are no longer at Walt Disney World and they won’t be seen again.

It’s always difficult to lose something that you love so much even though there are a number of great new Disney experiences on the way. So many new and great things are under construction and it’s quite exciting, but the losses of a large number of things in 2017 were hard to take.

Let’s look at all the lost attractions, events, and locations that left Walt Disney World last year and here they are, park-by-park.

Danny Cox

Magic Kingdom

One of the biggest changes this year was the ending of “Wishes” fireworks after a 14-year run and the debut of “Happily Ever After.” May 11, 2017, was the final showing of the long-running nighttime spectacular, and it brought forth a lot of tears from those who have loved it.

Full losses in 2017:

“Wishes”

Welcome show at Main Street Train Station

Epcot

Another huge loss this year was that of Ellen’s Energy Adventure in World Showcase at Epcot. After the D23 Expo in July, it was revealed by the Disney Parks Blog that Epcot would receive a couple of new attractions and that Universe of Energy would soon close for good to make way for a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction.

Full losses in 2017:

Universe of Energy / Ellen’s Energy Adventure

Mission: Space – The version with Gary Sinise

American Music Machine

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This was easily the park which lost the most in 2017 as DHS is undergoing a massive overhaul which includes two new lands in Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Along with those new lands is a new attraction called Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway which is replacing the Great Movie Ride.

After Hurricane Irma went on by, One Man’s Dream officially closed to make way for Walt Disney Presents. As the Disney Parks Blog reported, it has many of the same exhibits but brings even more to its guests each day.

Danny Cox

Full losses in 2017:

Great Movie Ride

Starring Rolls…

One Man’s Dream – Changed to Walt Disney Presents

Muppet Courtyard – Changed to Grand Avenue

Trading with the Jawas in Star Wars Launch Bay

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As Animal Kingdom continues to grow and prosper, it is also losing one of its longest running attractions in Flights of Wonder. The final show ever took place on Dec. 31, 2017, and it will make way for a new show featuring Russell and Dug from Pixar’s Up which is set to open in Spring of this year.

Full losses in 2017:

Flights of Wonder

Disney Springs

In a year where there is a lot of change all over the place, there were some incredibly big changes at the shopping and dining district of Walt Disney World. One of the most obvious is the destruction and leveling of DisneyQuest which closed down to make way for the NBA Experience.

The photos of DisneyQuest being torn down were difficult for any Disney fan to see.

Danny Cox

Full losses in 2017:

DisneyQuest

La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil

Sound Lion

Marketplace Fun Finds

LittleMissMatched

D-Living

Characters in Flight – Changed to Aerophile

One of the biggest changes in the Walt Disney World Resort hotels was the closing of the Captain’s Grille Restaurant. It was replaced by the Ale & Compass restaurant over at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

Walt Disney World is ever-changing and it will likely never be complete as there will always be something new and unique to create. Even though there is plenty of space for more, there will also always be things that are no longer needed. Unfortunately, fans will have to lose some things here and there to make way for the future. The list of lost attractions and events in 2017 is rather long, but let’s hope the new happenings make their extinction worth it.