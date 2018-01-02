Tiffany Trump was the guest of honor at the first Playboy party since Hugh Hefner died. Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper threw the Playboy New Year’s Eve bash in Los Angeles and invited Trump to attend, which she did in a sequined mini-dress. The Trump family has had a long relationship with Playboy as Donald Trump reportedly tried to convince Tiffany Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, to pose nude for Playboy back in 1990, and even managed to secure her a $1 million payday if she went through with the gig.

Tiffany Trump Is Carrying On The Trump Family Legacy With Playboy

It’s unclear whether Tiffany Trump is considering a business relationship with Cooper Hefner and Playboy, but Trump and her mother, Marla Maples have been known to parlay their contacts into paydays and freebies. For the Trump inauguration, Tiffany Trump, and Marla Maples tried to get their hair and makeup done for free in exchange for a mention on their Instagram pages. Both Tiffany Trump and Maples were surprised at the negative response, as they were told that’s not how things were done in Washington, D.C. by a local stylist.

“There are people who make far less than they do who pay full price. People on staff — the incoming White House and the outgoing one — pay full price. It seems like they were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names.”

Tiffany Trump Was A Guest Of Honor At The Playboy NYE Party

Ringing in the new year with the Playboy crowd must have been important to Tiffany Trump who left Mar-a-Lago and flew out of Palm Beach to spend New Year’s Eve with Cooper Hefner and a variety of Playboy bunnies, says the Daily Mail. Tiffany Trump arrived at the Playboy party at the Culver Hotel in a short sequined dress with a plunging neckline and graciously posed for photos throughout the evening.

Tiffany Trump fits in easily and could have been confused with other Playboy bunnies. Tiffany Trump spent much of the night talking to Cooper Hefner’s fiancee, Scarlett Byrne, who will be posing in Playboy magazine which is bringing back the nude centerfold. Marla Maples, Tiffany’s mom often attends parties with her daughter but skipped the Playboy bash despite her past Playboy connection.

Back in 1990, while he was still married to Ivana Trump and before Tiffany Trump was born, Donald Trump negotiated a deal with Hugh Hefner and Playboy to have Marla Maples pose completely naked for the magazine for $1 million, but Maples got cold feet saying that she was afraid she would have trouble getting mainstream work.

“I’m thankful for my body, but I didn’t want to exploit it. How would I ever be taken seriously?”

Donald Trump made a cameo 10 years later in a Playboy video.

Tiffany Trump Will Be Returning To Georgetown For The Spring Term

Hollywood Life said that surprisingly, Tiffany Trump did not include photos from the Playboy party on her personal Instagram, but she posed for several photos with other party-goers, including one with current Playboy bunny Scarlett Byrne, who was wearing an emerald green party dress. But party-girl Tiffany Trump will soon turn back into a pumpkin as she will return to Georgetown to complete her first year of law school.