WWE News: Enzo Amore Hospitalized In Miami Before Monday’s ‘Raw’

Ahead of WWE Raw on Monday night in Miami, Florida, a recent news report indicated that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was hospitalized. Amore was scheduled for a big match on Monday’s show, but based on the recent reports coming out it seems that match may be in jeopardy. Here are the latest details on Enzo’s condition with the latest episode of Raw just hours away.

The Wrestling News Source reported recently that Enzo Amore checked in at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Enzo also posted a story of himself on his Instagram account showing that he was hooked to an IV drip earlier. With these reports that Enzo is dealing with an illness, it makes him the second superstar to recently have been reported as ill. There were reports from the past week that big man Braun Strowman had to be sent home from the WWE Holiday Tour.

There had been a planned match with Enzo defending his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander. However, if Enzo is dealing with an illness similar to Braun Strowman, he may be out of action for a bit. Over the past several months there had been other illnesses affecting the WWE roster, with superstars from Raw seeming to be the ones experiencing it the most.

There was a major case of the mumps that hit the roster several months back. Roman Reigns was out of action for a bit due to illness, as was Bray Wyatt. Both superstars were replaced on the match card for WWE’s TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2017 pay-per-view because of that.

Meanwhile, the WWE’s Cruiserweight division is also experiencing its share of injuries or losses on the roster lately. Noam Dar is recovering from surgery on his leg, while Brian Kendrick was recently injured in his match last week against Hideo Itami. There’s also Rich Swann who has been serving an indefinite suspension after being arrested on several charges involving an alleged domestic assault incident.

Fans can only hope that Enzo Amore will be back to his vibrant self in a speedy manner so he can continue to represent with his Cruiserweight Championship on 205 Live and Raw.