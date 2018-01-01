Rumer Willis has reportedly started having a tattoo removed — one that she got after winning Dancing With The Stars with Val Chmerkovskiy. Rumer got the tattoo after taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy. She inked her right bicep with an image of her and Val in a “longing, lunging embrace.”

During her time on the popular dancing competition show, many thought that she and Chmerkovskiy had been hooking up. Although the two were never serious (and didn’t actually take any kind of romance public, officially), their relationship grew stronger week after week. The two had great chemistry on the dance floor, and sources tell the New York Post that Willis was obsessed with her dance pro partner — hence the tattoo.

“Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together,” said a source.

Now, more than two years later, Rumer Willis is apparently regretting her decision to get inked in honor of the time that she shared with Chmerkovskiy. The change of heart comes months after Chmerkovskiy started dating dance pro Jenna Johnson. The two started getting to know each other years ago, dated briefly in 2016, broke up, and then rekindled their love last year. They have been going strong for several months, posting photos together on social media and proudly flaunting their love for all to see.

Of course, that means that Rumer Willis has seen, too, and she’s not a huge fan. Since Chmerkovskiy has found love, sources say that Willis no longer wants the tattoo that she got — so she’s having it removed.

“Now she feels like a fool, so she’s now undergoing this painful tattoo removal,” the source added. The report indicates that Willis was photographed whilst leaving a tattoo removal facility in Los Angeles back in November. In the pictures, Willis has her right bicep bandaged.

Willis hasn’t made mention of the Dancing With the Stars ink on social media, nor has she admitted that she was having a tattoo removed, but it seems to make sense. Obviously, she was living on a high when she won DWTS, but now that she and Chmerkovskiy are in different places in their lives, she likely just wants to put those romantic feelings behind her.

Perhaps a tattoo of the Mirror Ball Trophy would have been a better option…