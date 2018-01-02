‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Confronts Abby, Cane Gives JT A Job, And Sharon Learns The Truth

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, January 2, reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Jill (Jess Walton) talk over her plan to sell Chancellor Industries before she heads to Australia. Cane calls her out for setting him up with Lily (Christel Khalil) on New Year’s Eve. Jill points out that he missed his opportunity. She believes that Lily is still in love with him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Billy (Jason Thompson) meet up at the club. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. points out that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) must have picked up his bad habit of drinking from Billy. Of course, J.T.’s comment got under Billy skin. They trade insults until Jill shows up to offer Billy an exciting opportunity before leaving town.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jill wants Billy to run Chancellor Industries with Cane. At first, Billy wasn’t interested. Then, Jill pointed out how much it would bug Cane to share the CEO position with him.

“Think how much it would bug Cane to have you sharing his job with him,” Jill teased.

At the penthouse, Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t sure what to do. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he thinks he should have confronted Scott (Daniel Hall) at the vow renewal ceremony. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wonders why he cares so much about it and urges him to let it go. Nick asks her if it was happening to her, wouldn’t she want to know.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) wishes Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Lily a Happy New Year as they head to the patio. Young and the Restless indicate that Abby points out things aren’t weird for her with Sharon because she has no feelings for Scott. Lily cannot believe her ears when Abby reveals she and Scott shared a goodbye kiss. Lily admits she had a moment with Cane that has left her feeling confused.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick shows up and casually brings up Scott to Abby. After Sharon walks away, Nick confronts Abby about the kiss. Abby begs him not to say anything, promising it’s over. Nick says he has to tell her, but he will leave her name out of it.

J.T. visits Lily at home. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he wanted to check on her and Maddie (Lexie Stevenson) after his son’s arrest. He tells her that Maddie did the right thing by calling the police. Lily admits that Cane doesn’t like Maddie seeing Reed, but the teens seem to care for each other. Lily points out that Reed and Maddie’s relationship is only one of many things that she and Cane has disagreed about lately. Lily mentions that if he’s looking for work, Cane may be able to hire him.

Jill stops by Lily’s house to urge her to reach out to Cane. She knows that she still loves him and if she doesn’t snag him soon, he will give up and move on.

Cane and J.T. chat about him working for Chancellor. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane offers him a job and place to stay. At first, J.T. isn’t sure about the idea, but after a few minutes, he agreed to stay at the Chancellor mansion.

Lily returns to Crimson Lights and rants about Jill’s unpleasant visit. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby admits that things about to get rough for her —Nick knows about her “thing” with Scott.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick arrives at Sharon’s house. He questions whether telling her is the right move. Sharon opens the door, and Nick announces he has something to say –it’s about Scott.

