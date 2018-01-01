Scott Kologi: Autistic 16-Year-Old Pictured In Facebook Photos Allegedly Killed Family And Friend [Video]

Scott Kologi has been named as the 16-year-old autistic boy who allegedly gunned down his mother, father, sister, and a friend of the family on Sunday, December 31. As reported by the New York Post, Scott is believed to have shot and killed 44-year-old Steven Kologi, as well as 42-year-old Linda Kologi – the teen’s parents. Scott is also accused of killing 18-year-old Brittany Kologi, his sister, along with 70-year-old Mary Schultz, a family friend who lived in the home with the family.

The tragedy occurred in Long Branch, a city in Monmouth County, New Jersey, on the Jersey shore. The New Year’s Eve crime has reignited a big debate on social media about semi-automatic rifles, autism, and more. Scott’s grandfather and brother were able to get away unharmed during the attack, which happened close to midnight.

The house at 635 Wall Street is described by Zillow as a 1,600-square-foot “multiple occupancy home” with three bedrooms and three bathrooms that sold in August 2002, for $160,000 but increased in value to $390,119 by the time the murders occurred. Police have not yet determined why Scott allegedly gunned down four people, yet was able to take Kologi into custody and arrest him without incident.

Click here to support Kologi Family Funeral Expenses organized by Brian Yunker https://t.co/gsDywVEAHt — Lee Coleman (@HiddenHollerSoy) January 1, 2018

The Century Arms semi-automatic rifle that Scott allegedly used belonged to a person who lived in the home legally. Now the young Kologi man faces a weapon’s charge along with four counts of murder, according to the Asbury Park Press.

There was no history of calls to police to the residence for any domestic-violence-related issues, and the 16-year-old has been described as “the nicest kid in the world” by those who knew Scott prior to the crimes. The teen has been called a person who smiled a lot, with the murders of the Kologis shocking those who knew the family. Neighbors who heard the gunshots reported thinking that they were hearing fireworks since it was New Year’s Eve.

WATCH: Ronnie Pacheco describes how his long-time friend Steven Kologi would do anything for his family, including working extra jobs and attending sports activities. Kologi, his wife and a friend were killed by his son on New Year's Eve in Long Branch. https://t.co/sAl6jC8vNs — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) January 1, 2018

Scott has been detained in a juvenile detention facility, according to NBC New York.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and has raised more than $10,000 so far.

Steven was a postal worker and had worked as a basketball coach for youth.